An Old-fashioned dance party at the Central Terminal: The Buffalo Boogie & Dance Party

On Monday, August 13, Three 2 Go Music Alliance will be hosting an old-fashioned dance party at the Central Terminal. The event, called The Buffalo Boogie & Dance Party, will feature acts such as:
- Vocalists Joyce Wilson Nixon and Melissa Kate
- The Soulful Sounds of Marsha Mc Wilson
- The Jazz and Funk of E-Life 7
- Buffalo Music Hall of Fame inductees Ron Walker and Mike Pennick
- The R&B Sounds of Taylor Made International
- Taylor Made will b performing many fan favorite old-school R&B songs with Buffalo Music Hall of Fame inductees Joey Diggs and Van Taylor
- DJ EZ Ed
- Special guests
The dance event is inspired by the Golden Days of the Central Terminal, when dancing at the main concourse was a regular occurrence. The bands, music acts, and singers will be paying tribute to the sounds of the 60’s, 70’s, and 80’s, infused with some up to date beats.
It’s time to dust of your dancing shoes and get ready to dance to a range of music, performed by some very talented performers and musicians.
Funds raised at The Buffalo Boogie & Dance Party will be dedicated to the African American Veterans Monument – a permanent tribute that will be built at the Buffalo & Erie County Naval and Military Park. 100% of the funds will be directed to the cause, as many of the bands will be donating their time on that evening.
The Buffalo Boogie & Dance Party
Buffalo’s Central Terminal, 495 Paderewski Drive, Buffalo, NY
Monday, August 13, 2108
6:00 pm
$10, purchase tickets at the door or online at BuffaloBoogie.bpt.me
50/50 Raffle and additional chances to win prizes throughout the evening.
Brought to you by RWMVP, Three2Go Music Alliance, Grand Slam Promotions, Music On The Frontlines, Taylor Made Jazz, and Melissa Kate Productions. For more information contact Van Taylor at 716- 855-1754 or vantaylorproductions@gmail.com.