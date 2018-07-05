This year’s WNY Vegfest will take place at LaSalle Park. Vegfest is dedicated to plant based lifestyle, and the people that dedicate themselves to getting healthy, while caring about animals. The 100% vegan event will feature 75+ vendors, all of whom can help people make the important decisions when it comes to eating plants over animals.
Even if you’re looking to curb your meat eating, the festival can introduce you to vegan lifestyle choices that you can pick and choose from. Maybe you will start with Meatless Mondays. That could lead to finding the best veggie burger. Or maybe you want to meet a local farmer who is dedicated to growing organic vegetables. Or a chef that has perfected a number of delicious meat substitutes.
There are countless reasons to attend this year’s WNY Vegfest, including running the Tofurky Trot 5K (USATF Sanctioned). There’s also Kid’s Fun Run! And for the yogis, yes, there are plenty of yoga options to choose from on that day. The free event includes live music, speakers, performers, and plenty of animal lovers.
5th Annual WNY Vegfest & Tofurky Trot 5K @ LaSalle Park
Sunday, August 5, 2018
11 AM – 6 PM
Lasalle Park | 1 Porter Avenue | Buffalo, New York 14201
Photo courtesy WNY Vegfest