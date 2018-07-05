The 5th Annual Jack Craft Fair is set to be held at the Outer Harbor on Saturday, August 4. This wildly popular event features the work of a wide array of artists and artisans, along with free workshops for adults and kids, local musicians, public art installations, and food and drink from local vendors. Best of all, it’s held at an inspirational setting along the waterfront. The fine art and craft fair is held from 11am to 5pm, giving people plenty of time to stroll the grounds. Here’s the schedule of events:
- 10am-12pm | CreativeMornings – Pancake Breakfast
- 11-1pm | Painted Pots, DIY Slime For Kids
- 11:30-1:30pm | Macrame Necklaces
- 1-4pm | Buffalo Boss Babes – Speaker + Mingle
- 1:30-3:30pm | Collagraph Printing
- 2-4pm | Rubber Stamps
- 3-5pm | Pom-Pom + Tassel Keychains
- 4-5pm | Portrait Photography
- All Day | Interactive Display – Envelope Exchange
- All Day | Interactive Display – String Art
- All Day | Food Trucks
Sculpture, fabrics, textiles, , illustrations, woodworking, stationary, block printing, glass, soap making, screen printing , plush, photography, painting, knitting, jam making, fashion, clothing, embroidery, ceramincs, bookbinding, food, candle making, and jewelry making…
This is event is free and open to the public
For more information and to apply, visit jackcraftfair.com
Lead image courtesy Jack Craft Fair