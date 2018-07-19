350 boaters and co-anglers will participate in Costa FLW Series Northern Division event at Lake Erie

Over the course of the July 26-28 weekend, upwards of 350 boaters and co-anglers will descend upon Buffalo for the Costa FLW Series Northern Division event at Lake Erie presented by Polaris. The fishing tournament, hosted by Buffalo Niagara Sports Commission, is a three-day bass-fishing affair, with some pretty steep prizes, including top prize of $85,000 and a brand new Ranger Z518C boat (with a 200-horsepower Evinrude or Mercury outboard engine). Co-anglers will compete for a brand new Ranger Z175 boat (with a 90-horsepower Evinrude or Mercury outboard, and $5,000 if Ranger Cup qualified).

“The fishing, from what I hear, is very good right now – there are fish everywhere on the eastern part of Lake Erie,” said FLW Tour pro Chris Johnston, of Peterborough, Ontario, Canada, the 2017 FLW Series Northern Division Angler of the Year. “It’s one of the best fisheries in the world in terms of the number of 3- to 4-pound smallmouth. I think we’re going to see a fifty-fifty split of people fishing the Canadian and the U.S. side of the lake. The highest concentration of boats should be from Buffalo out to the Myers Reef area [on the U.S. side] and across. There are so many fish in that area that if someone gets on the right ones, the tournament could definitely be won there. Some boaters may run farther, but it’s a little more of a gamble.”

According to Johnston, it would take 23 pounds a day – a three-day cumulative of 68 to 69 pounds of bass to win… that’s a lot of fish! He also noted that the bigger fish will be found in 20 to 45 feet of water. A lot of people think that fishing is all about luck… simply cast some bait in the water, and wait and see what snags the line. That couldn’t be further from the truth. Instead, the variables in play include location, wind direction, and type of bait.

“The number one bait out there is still a tube,” said Johnston. “People are going to be drifting with the wind and dragging tubes. Soft-plastics on drop-shot rigs are going to be good as well.”

Then there’s the consistency to consider.

“I think we’ll see a lot of weights from 21 to 23 pounds, but staying consistent each day will be the challenge,” said Johnston. “You can catch them one day and they’ll leave the next, or they just won’t bite like they did on day one.”

Following are all of the competition details:

Anglers will take off from Safe Harbor Marina, located at 1111 Fuhrmann Blvd., in Buffalo, at 6 a.m. EDT each day. Thursday and Friday’s weigh-ins will also take place at Safe Harbor Marina, and will begin at 2 p.m. each day. Saturday’s final weigh-in will take place at Cabela’s, located at 2003 Walden Ave., in Cheektowaga, New York, and will begin at 3 p.m. All takeoffs and weigh-ins are free to attend and open to the public.

The Costa FLW Series consists of five U.S. divisions – Central, Northern, Southeastern, Southwestern and Western – along with the International division. Each U.S. division consists of three regular-season tournaments with competitors vying for valuable points that could earn them the opportunity to compete in the season-ending Costa FLW Series Championship. The 2018 Costa FLW Series Championship is being held Nov. 1-3 on Lake Guntersville in Guntersville, Alabama, and is hosted by the Marshall County Convention and Visitors Bureau.

For complete details and updated information visit FLWFishing.com. For regular updates, photos, tournament news and more, follow the Costa FLW Series on FLW’s social media outlets at Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and Snapchat.