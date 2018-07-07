2018 VooDoo & Burnt Rubber Motorcycle and Art Show

If you were hanging around the Essex Street neighborhood today (Saturday, July 7), then you were lucky enough to come across the annual VooDoo & Burnt Rubber Motorcycle and Art Show. The annual festival is dedicated to souped up cars and modified motorcycles. The event, hosted by VooDoo & Burnt Rubber, has become a tradition here in the city, which manages to attract gearheads, artists, fashionistas, the tattooed crowd, and curious neighbors who head over to gawk at the sweet hotrods and custom bikes. This is the 6th year that street festival has been held – it’s a tribute to Buffalo’s Motorcycle Community.
Essex neighbor and BRO correspondent Harvey Garrett is currently walking the show, checking out the vendors, the Biltwell Helmet art show, and live music by Blue Ribbon Bastards. He reports that the crowd is getting into the action, while enjoying a few Sailor Jerry cocktails, and some delicious grub by Essex Street Pub.
There’s still time to check out the festivities, which end at 8pm. See Facebook event for more information. Also, tune in to VooDoo & Burnt Rubber from here on out, to get updates on future shows.