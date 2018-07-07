Share, , , Google Plus, Reddit, Pinterest, StumbleUpon

Print

Posted in:

2018 VooDoo & Burnt Rubber Motorcycle and Art Show

0 Comments

If you were hanging around the Essex Street neighborhood today (Saturday, July 7), then you were lucky enough to come across the annual VooDoo & Burnt Rubber Motorcycle and Art Show. The annual festival is dedicated to souped up cars and modified motorcycles. The event, hosted by VooDoo & Burnt Rubber, has become a tradition here in the city, which manages to attract gearheads, artists, fashionistas, the tattooed crowd, and curious neighbors who head over to gawk at the sweet hotrods and custom bikes. This is the 6th year that street festival has been held – it’s a tribute to Buffalo’s Motorcycle Community.

Essex neighbor and BRO correspondent Harvey Garrett is currently walking the show, checking out the vendors, the Biltwell Helmet art show, and live music by Blue Ribbon Bastards. He reports that the crowd is getting into the action, while enjoying a few Sailor Jerry cocktails, and some delicious grub by Essex Street Pub. 

There’s still time to check out the festivities, which end at 8pm. See Facebook event for more information. Also, tune in to VooDoo & Burnt Rubber from here on out, to get updates on future shows.

2018 VooDoo & Burnt Rubber Motorcycle and Art Show | Essex Arts Center | 28 Essex Street | Buffalo, New York 14213

 

 

Tagged with: , , , , , , , , ,

Share, , , Google Plus, Reddit, Pinterest, StumbleUpon

Written by queenseyes

queenseyes

Newell Nussbaumer is 'queenseyes' - Eyes of the Queen City and Founder of Buffalo Rising. Co-founder Elmwood Avenue Festival of the Arts. Co-founder Powder Keg Festival that built the world's largest ice maze (Guinness Book of World Records). Instigator behind Emerald Beach at the Erie Basin Marina. Co-created Flurrious! winter festival. Co-creator of Rusty Chain Beer. Instigator behind Saturday Artisan Market (SAM) at Canalside. Founder of The Peddler retro and vintage market. Instigator behind Liberty Hound @ Canalside. Throws The Witches Ball at Statler City, and the Madd Tiki Winter Luau. Other projects: Navigetter.

Contact Newell Nussbaumer | Newell@BuffaloRising.com

View All Articles by queenseyes
Hide Comments
Show Comments