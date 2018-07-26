Share, , , Google Plus, Reddit, Pinterest, StumbleUpon

Print

Posted in:

2018 Summer Festival at The Foundry

0 Comments

Every neighborhood should be so lucky, to have an organization like The Foundry in its midst. Fortunately, it’s so easy to get around Buffalo that we can all enjoy this one-of-a-kind Buffalo institution.

The Foundry, located at 298 Northampton Street, is home to some of the most inspirational and talented artisans in the city. The makerspace compound is an incubator for all sorts of ingenious minds, who all work towards creating a community that is built on the communal success of the host enterprise. The Foundry has a wood shop, a metal shop, a tech lab, and a textile lab. 

On Saturday, August 4, The Foundry welcomes the community to come celebrate its ongoing successes, in the form of a Summer Festival. From 6pm to 11pm, there will be games, food and drink, live music, and vendors from The Foundry. It’s a chance to learn about all of the talented residents. The free family friendly event also includes a movie at sundown. You can learn more about the festival by visiting this Facebook page

Following is a listing of many of the artisan and tech residents that currently call The Foundry “home” (along with some of the graduates who have moved on to larger studios).

Residents – Contracted Services

Cave Man Glass

  • Jason Dederich
  • Custom Blown Glass

Courts & More

  • Russ Reinagel
  • Tennis court refinishing

James Lamp Woodworking

  • James E. Lamp
  • Fine furniture & cabinetmaking, wood turning, old house parts, antique restoration

Joe and Son Upholstery

  • Joseph Shishi
  • Upholstery, repair, and redesign, leather design

Jane Austen Flowers

  • Andrew Dickerson
  • Full service florist for all occasions. All flowers are eco sourced and come from the US.

Marvelous Light

  • Philippa Glover
  • Pillow Creations

Sarah Fonzi LLC

  • Sarah Fonzi
  • Metal Artist

Shasworld 

  • Damion Anderson
  • Vinyl lettered active wear, memorial tees, signs, glassware, sportswear, wall decals for organizations businesses sports team and more! Bulk discounts available.

Sit Upholstery

  • Sarah Campbell
  • Custom re-upholstery for home and business

Manufactured & Handcrafted Goods

Buffalo Bottle Craft

  • Dave Sheffield

Drift Woodwork

  • Chelsea McCann

Excel Art Haus

  • Amina Boyd
  • Screenprinting

J. Mages Studio

  • Justin Mages
  • Printing, hand-pulled, limited edition prints and t-shirts using the silkscreen printing process

Kelley Design Group, Inc.

  • Drew Kelley
  • Custom Bird Feeders

Light This Way Candles

  • Amber Whiteside
  • Custom Candles

LOOM

  • Leah Pabst
  • Handmade living walls and vivariums for the home and workplace.

Mac Greschak Leather Goods

  • Leather goods

Normal Bicycles

  • Wooden Bicycles
  • Chris Kudla

Serenity Glow Candles

  • Christine Camm
  • Naturally scented soy candles

Starry Brook Farm

  • Anne Bouvier
  • Alpaca yarn, Fiber Arts such as; Spinning, Weaving, Felting, and Dying

Tiffany Makes Pretty Things

  • Knitted Goods and Patterns
  • Tiffany Rowe Lampe

Educational and Professional Services

Anything Arts

  • Jessica Miller
  • Anything Art is a business that actively engages the community in various forms of art such as music lessons, Writers workshops, Pastry Arts, Events and so much more.

Inclusive Theater

  • Aimee Levesque
  • Diversity, Inclusion, Respect- Screenwriting, acting group classes

Let Rose Speak

  • Rose Jones
  • Certified Life Coach and Accountability Coach

WAY Program at Baker Victory Services – Youth Programming

Graduates

Knotty Moose Studio

  • Viktoria Ciostek
  • Custom wood frames and home decor products

Nickel City Cycles

  • Custom steel cycles

Pencil Viz

  • Bertholt Schroeder
  • Design Firm specializing in consulting. Industrial Design, 3D Visualization, & Illustration services

Zandra

  • Zandra Cunningham

Tagged with: , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Share, , , Google Plus, Reddit, Pinterest, StumbleUpon

Written by queenseyes

queenseyes

Newell Nussbaumer is 'queenseyes' - Eyes of the Queen City and Founder of Buffalo Rising. Co-founder Elmwood Avenue Festival of the Arts. Co-founder Powder Keg Festival that built the world's largest ice maze (Guinness Book of World Records). Instigator behind Emerald Beach at the Erie Basin Marina. Co-created Flurrious! winter festival. Co-creator of Rusty Chain Beer. Instigator behind Saturday Artisan Market (SAM) at Canalside. Founder of The Peddler retro and vintage market. Instigator behind Liberty Hound @ Canalside. Throws The Witches Ball at Statler City, and the Madd Tiki Winter Luau. Other projects: Navigetter.

Contact Newell Nussbaumer | Newell@BuffaloRising.com

View All Articles by queenseyes
Hide Comments
Show Comments