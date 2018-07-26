2018 Summer Festival at The Foundry

Every neighborhood should be so lucky, to have an organization like The Foundry in its midst. Fortunately, it’s so easy to get around Buffalo that we can all enjoy this one-of-a-kind Buffalo institution.
The Foundry, located at 298 Northampton Street, is home to some of the most inspirational and talented artisans in the city. The makerspace compound is an incubator for all sorts of ingenious minds, who all work towards creating a community that is built on the communal success of the host enterprise. The Foundry has a wood shop, a metal shop, a tech lab, and a textile lab.
On Saturday, August 4, The Foundry welcomes the community to come celebrate its ongoing successes, in the form of a Summer Festival. From 6pm to 11pm, there will be games, food and drink, live music, and vendors from The Foundry. It’s a chance to learn about all of the talented residents. The free family friendly event also includes a movie at sundown. You can learn more about the festival by visiting this Facebook page.
Following is a listing of many of the artisan and tech residents that currently call The Foundry “home” (along with some of the graduates who have moved on to larger studios).
Residents – Contracted Services
- Jason Dederich
- Custom Blown Glass
Courts & More
- Russ Reinagel
- Tennis court refinishing
James Lamp Woodworking
- James E. Lamp
- Fine furniture & cabinetmaking, wood turning, old house parts, antique restoration
Jane Austen Flowers
- Andrew Dickerson
- Full service florist for all occasions. All flowers are eco sourced and come from the US.
Marvelous Light
- Philippa Glover
- Pillow Creations
- Sarah Fonzi
- Metal Artist
- Damion Anderson
- Vinyl lettered active wear, memorial tees, signs, glassware, sportswear, wall decals for organizations businesses sports team and more! Bulk discounts available.
- Sarah Campbell
- Custom re-upholstery for home and business
Manufactured & Handcrafted Goods
- Dave Sheffield
Drift Woodwork
Excel Art Haus
- Amina Boyd
- Screenprinting
J. Mages Studio
- Justin Mages
- Printing, hand-pulled, limited edition prints and t-shirts using the silkscreen printing process
- Drew Kelley
- Custom Bird Feeders
- Amber Whiteside
- Custom Candles
- Leah Pabst
- Handmade living walls and vivariums for the home and workplace.
Mac Greschak Leather Goods
-
Leather goods
- Wooden Bicycles
- Chris Kudla
Serenity Glow Candles
- Christine Camm
- Naturally scented soy candles
- Anne Bouvier
- Alpaca yarn, Fiber Arts such as; Spinning, Weaving, Felting, and Dying
Tiffany Makes Pretty Things
- Knitted Goods and Patterns
- Tiffany Rowe Lampe
Educational and Professional Services
- Jessica Miller
- Anything Art is a business that actively engages the community in various forms of art such as music lessons, Writers workshops, Pastry Arts, Events and so much more.
- Aimee Levesque
- Diversity, Inclusion, Respect- Screenwriting, acting group classes
- Rose Jones
- Certified Life Coach and Accountability Coach
WAY Program at Baker Victory Services – Youth Programming
Graduates
- Viktoria Ciostek
- Custom wood frames and home decor products
- Custom steel cycles
- Bertholt Schroeder
- Design Firm specializing in consulting. Industrial Design, 3D Visualization, & Illustration services
- Zandra Cunningham