2018 Plan 2 Peak – Two Days of Buffalo Omnium

A three stage bicycle race is set to be held in Buffalo on Saturday, August 4 and Sunday, August 5, 2018. This race attracts cyclists from all over the country… all over the world, in fact. For two days, cycling fans, along with bike racers from as far away as NJ, PA, OH, MA, MI, VT, NH; Ontario, Quebec, BC; Germany, Barbados, and Guatemala, will take part in the 5th edition of the Plan 2 Peak Two Days of Buffalo Omnium.

What’s an omnium, you ask?

An omnium is a multi-event bicycle race, similar to the tour de France.

The race event is made up of cyclists, from up and comers to élite, with three courses that wind through some of the most beautiful geographical terrain in Greater Buffalo. If you’ve ever watched these types of durability races on TV, then you can imagine how much fun they would be to see in person…

New York’s only stage race now in its 5th year!

“One thing we’re doing differently this year is that we’re making the event in South Park more of a spectator friendly event,” said Tom Weichmann, East Aurora Racing Club, and VP – New York State Bicycle Racing Association. “We’d love to have people come down to watch and make it a party! There is a huge cycling community in Buffalo with many different parts. I’d love for this to become a place where they all come together and celebrate cycling in Buffalo.”

Spectators will be happy to find a tent to hang out under, near the start/finish line, which is close to the main entrance to the park. There will be music, and announcers talking about the race throughout the day.

“If you can come down for just one race I’d suggest to come down for 2:30pm,”noted Weichmann. “The Stage 2 Men’s Elite race that starts at 2:45pm – this will be the fastest race of the day, with racers averaging high 20mph range and sprinting speeds approaching 40!”

Here’s the drill:

8/4 AM – Stages 1 is the South Park Time Trial where riders race against the clock on a 4 mile circuit into South Park and back.

8/4 AM – Stages 1 is the South Park Time Trial where riders race against the clock on a 4 mile circuit into South Park and back. 8/4 PM – Stage 2 is the South Park Circuit Race. During this distance based event, racers will do laps as a pack, sprinting for the win in front of Buffalo’s Botanical Garden. This is a very spectator friendly event.

8/4 PM – Stage 2 is the South Park Circuit Race. During this distance based event, racers will do laps as a pack, sprinting for the win in front of Buffalo’s Botanical Garden. This is a very spectator friendly event. 8/5 – Stage 3 is the Pendleton Road Race held on a circuit in Niagara County. This endurance race is approximately 60 miles total for élite racers and 20 miles for beginners.

Not only is this an action packed race event, cyclists will also be vying for over $2500 in cash and prizes. Adding to this year’s excitement, there is an enhanced promotional aspect for women racers. Along with equal prize purses for men and women, the race is also part of the Lynn Bianco American Portfolio Women’s Race Series, which sweetens the pot for women racers.

If you’re interested in racing (no matter your race pedigree), or you simply want to cheer on the cyclists, here’s everything that you need to know:

Pre-registration is required on Bikereg.com. Also find event details, including race schedules, and course information, by clicking here.

For non-racer cyclists, there is also a group ride being hosted by Tom’s Pro Bike on Sunday August 5th with a post ride BBQ. Contact Tom’s Pro Bike in Lancaster or Amherst for more information (716) 651-9995.

Stage 1 is the South Park Time Trial – (ROAD BIKE ONLY)

Stage 2 is the South Park Criterium

Stage 3 is The Tom’s Pro Bike Pendleton Road Race

Registering for the omnium allows you to race all three races and qualifies you for the overall prizes. You can also race just a single stage or two if you prefer, but only those registered for the omnium will qualify for the overall prizes. Omnium entrants can also enter other races for only $10 – use coupon code “Omnium10”.

Part of the Lynn Bianco American Portfolio Women’s Race Series – Additional $500 in prizes for women

Presented by Biemme Cycling Wear & Tom’s Pro Bike

Online Registration Deadline: Wednesday, Aug 1, 2018 at 5:00 PM ET

Stay up to date on Two Days of Buffalo Omnium via this Facebook page.

Lead image: Photo of South Park Circuit Race, courtesy of Ron Grucela