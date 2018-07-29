2018 Construction Watch: Patrick J. Paladino Memorial Boathouse

The Patrick J. Paladino Memorial Boathouse has been clad. The two-story rowing boathouse, located at 405 Ohio Street, has reached the finale of Phase II – the structure has been fully enclosed. Once complete, the five bay structure will house 75 shells, with additional space for training, locker rooms, and boat repair facilities.
Over the past few years, the Buffalo Scholastic Rowing Association (BSRA) has been using a temporary quonset hut for staging its operation. The temporary shelter was only a means to an end, however. The new boathouse will be a welcome change, allowing the BSRA rowers to utilize the site the way that it was intended.
The Great Lakes Commission (GLC), Buffalo Niagara Waterkeeper, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA), U.S. Rep. Brian Higgins recently celebrated the completion of the Buffalo River Habitat Restoration Project. The restoration process, which began in 2013, helped to formally remove the river from the list of Great Lakes “Areas of Concern.”
The timing of the completion of the Patrick J. Paladino Memorial Boathouse couldn’t be more perfect. Once again, the Buffalo River has become an established site for rowers, who are now able to row in non-hazardous conditions. The Buffalo River is not only cleaner, it also has restored natural habitats, which is attracting wildlife back to the waterway.
While it is great to see this project coming to completion, it would be great to see some sort of public work of art grace the facade that faces Ohio Street. Maybe some old shells and oars could be adhered to the building, adding some visuals and aesthetics to what appears to be a very bland blue wall. It seems as if the river side is going to look a lot more interesting than the Ohio Street side.