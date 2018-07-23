It’s hard to believe that the Buffalo Infringement Festival is almost upon us. But it’s true – the 11 day festival is set to get underway from Thursday, July 26 to Sunday, August 5. Following is all of the information that you need to know to make the most out of the avant-garde cultural affair.
- List of all shows
- List of shows by genre
- List of all venues
- Daily calendar (by venue)
- Daily calendar (by show time)
But to truly get a sense of just how impressive the festival is, just take a gander at the shows that will be underway in 2018 (see end of post). If you think the list is mind-boggling, just think about all of the time and effort that goes into pulling this off. We’re talking about some serious recruiting and organizing going on here. That means that it’s of utmost importance that we all go and support this fabulous undertaking, by catching a few shows.
The 2018 Buffalo Infringement Festival starts off with a parade at Ol’ Wondermoth (Nickel City Co-op @ Elmwood/North) @ 7:30pm. Did you know that the name Ol’ Wondermoth is an anagram for Elmwood-North? Armed with that knowledge, you must now participate in the parade. Plus proceeds from the parade will be directed to to Nietszche’s, to offset the costs of the opening ceremonies.
Also, keep in mind that on Friday, August 3, the Infringement Festival will overlap with Allentown First Friday Gallery Walk (see Facebook post). It’s double the fun on that day, when two amazing Allentown cultural events collide together for a fantastic evening of frolicking fun.
Be sure to stay tuned to The Infringement Festival’s Facebook page for updates.
Buffalo Infringement Festival
- 14 trapdoors
- 2 Stamp Girls
- 2-D Taxidermy
- 4 B-LO
- 48 Hour Film Project — Best of Buffalo
- 60 East
- A Difficult Woman
- A Dollar For Your Thoughts
- A Flash of Dark
- A History of Toast: An Opera in One Act
- Able Footing
- Across the Line
- Anatomy of Anxiety
- Anatomy of Something Unseen
- Andrew Alling
- Andrew Nixon Trio
- Andrew Polycoder
- Andrew Sings and Plays Guitar
- Andy Olson
- Anti-Matter
- Art by Oscar
- Art4Potraits
- astraea beaming
- astraea wild
- Atmospheric Tableaux
- Autoverse
- Babushka
- Bad Ronald
- BastardBastardBastard
- BCAT Performance Ensemble
- Bighorn Sheep
- Bison Numbers
- Blessing
- Bloodthirsty Vegans
- Blue Lazer
- Blue Lazer Video Tribute
- Bold Folly
- Botanicool
- Brass Pro and the Waterfront Revivalist
- Brendan & the Strangest Ways
- Brolesque!
- Buffalo Builds Bad Character
- Call Me Winkie
- Cape Fashion Show
- Car Stories
- Cardboard Homestead
- Carly Beth
- Cartoon Moon
- Cathy Carfagna and Dave Meinzer
- Cavalcade
- Chaos Agent 009
- ChEsTeR CoPpErPoT
- Chi Li PePPeR Party
- Children of Heaven
- chloroform
- Chris Abbey
- Chuckie Campbell and Black Den
- Cinderella X
- Circuit Sizzle
- Cis Garbage Disposal – $1
- Commotion Dance Theater
- Composite Community Poetry
- Copper & Gin
- CRAFTING! The Art of Money for Artists
- Crystal Root
- Curiosity’s End
- Curtis Lovell
- cute in the dark
- D Real McCoy Presents for the Love of Music
- Darsombra
- Dave Michaels Band
- David Adamczyk’s Sound Strategy
- De La Sole
- DeadWorry
- DEBOUCH
- Deft Plunk
- Devin Brewer
- Digital Afterlife
- Dinosoul
- Disraeli
- Distorted Buffalo
- DIVERZE.
- DJ Bonaparte
- DJ Flow Ekim
- DJ SYOTOS
- Doctor SillyPants
- DonutxSlinger
- Dotsun Moon
- Draglesque
- Drums Along Hoyt Lake
- Dumb Luck
- Earth’s Daughters Feminist Open Reading
- Eddie Gomez Poetry
- Electric Style
- Eli the Hawk
- Elzhi + Khrysis (Jericho Jackson)
- Emci Kyng
- Energy Workshop
- ERaserheads Baby
- Erica the Ice Dragon
- Ericaoke
- Erotica Open Mic: Featuring Abby Rose
- Exploring & Mapping Urban Ecology
- Face/Body Art by Barb
- Fantasy Fashion Show
- Flex Godd
- Focusing on Yemen
- For Colored Girls
- Found in Translation
- FragranceandJuan Cosmic Energy
- Fritz The Kat
- Gamelan Madness
- Genecist
- Get Me Out of My Head Part 3.14159265359
- Ghost Water
- Glitch Video Game Band
- Gongeranium
- Goofs n’ Games
- Great Lakes
- Green schwinn
- GRIFFIN!
- Growing Pains
- Grün Wasser
- H.P. Lovecraft Art show Buffalovecraft!
- Hamartia
- Handbuilt Paper Art
- Homecoming
- Hooked on Casiophonics
- Huge Rainbow Hopscotch
- HYMNS
- I am You as You are Me
- I will know when I see it
- I, WOMXN
- Icarus Breathes / Not Cool
- Idiots of Idealism
- Imaginary Number
- Improv show
- Improv/Acting workshop
- Improvisational Tonic…. Impro Tonic? Something like that
- Impulse
- In the center of everything
- Infringement in Bloom
- Intent To Sell
- Irving Klaws
- Ish Kabbible
- It’s All Too Fast– Musings on Motherhood
- Jack Topht
- Jacob Jay Quintet
- Jay Aquarious
- Jen Whitmore
- Jimyn the Singing Mime
- Joan Burch, Singer Songwriter
- Joe Goretti-Intergalactic Beat Station
- John Victor Band
- Jules Cut Loose
- Jumpship
- Jungle Steve & The Gypsophelias
- Kath Schifano
- Kelly Valuchi
- Kerry Fey
- Kevin Bloom
- Kevin J. Prentice
- Knock Knock…Jesus Calling -Confessions of a Lesbian ex-Jehovah’s Witness
- Kurt Riley
- La Marimba
- Lala Buckstar
- Lamento Borincaño
- Laura Lonski
- Lazy Ass Destroyer
- Leafy Trees
- Learning Peace
- Leyda
- Life of a New Age Singer
- Like a Panther
- Little cake
- Love Rocks
- Make Believe: Mr. Rogers
- Mal.A.Mute
- Mandoloops
- Manic State
- Matthew Edwards
- MC Vendetta
- Michael Faltyn
- Micky Mercurio
- Mike & Kathy
- Mimi Loco and the Drama Queens
- my broken heART
- My Lyrics are Also Poetry
- My Rap Name is Alex
- Mystic Eyes
- Needlez
- New Cunts on the Block
- Nik & The Alternating Currents
- nuspeak
- Once It’s Gone
- Once More with Feeling: Queer words Shout out
- Open Busking
- Open Mic
- Over-Dramatik, a stage comedy in two parts
- Pam Swarts
- Parents & Children, Husbands & Wives: It’s All Relatives
- Physical Psychics
- Pick up Poetry Slams
- Pizza Doughnuts
- Poems by Jessica Tabitha
- Poesy Psalms
- Poet/Poetry reading
- Polyglot’s Red Whine on Vodka
- Prattletales
- Psyscapes
- Puppet Show
- QPT (Quaker Power Trio)
- Queering the Map- BIF Edition
- Reading Live with C.R.Shipman
- Rebel Girls
- Richard Price / Rickety-Tickety-Tin
- Rick Denzien
- Ringo & Zeke
- Ringo Brill
- Road Work
- Rock Out with your Chalk Out
- RockNRoll Chorus
- Rodagues
- Rory McCormack
- Rubber Souls
- russianhands and romanfingers
- Safeword Presents Impact Play
- Safeword Presents: Puppy Play Basics
- Safeword Presents: Rope Bondage
- Sarah Golley
- Save Infringement
- Scars – Pro Or Con?
- Scrap Iron Army
- Self Ker in Shea’s Lounge
- Sentinel 6
- Shannon Vanderlaan
- Sid the Kidd
- Silent Disco
- Skeletons,Devils & Politics
- Smoke
- Smooth Explosion
- Snowbelt
- something different in buffalo
- Something Relatively Circus-y
- Sonic Wranglers
- Sound Along In The Stairwell
- Space Jam Orchestra
- Sparkle Star Dream Survival
- Spot on @ Spot Coffee Open Mic
- Spy in the House of Men; A One-Woman Show With Balls
- Staging Intimacy Safely Workshop
- Stone Butch Blues Live Reading
- Stoneclad
- Strange Standard
- Strip Club
- Suck my dick
- Sunny & the Moonbird Perform: Tighten Up
- Super-Tugger
- Surface
- Take Two
- Tangled Records
- Tanzen Dance Company
- TBD
- tenderbastard
- That Virginia
- the Absentee Project
- The Baby Machines
- The Captain Baby Show/The Art Snobs
- The Comrades Collection
- The Dance Process
- The Dolls of New Albion
- The Evolution of the Arm
- The Finality Complex
- the friendly savages of history textbook lore
- The Good
- The Good Neighbors
- The Heenan Brothers
- The Hell’s Harlots Burlesque
- The Left Hand of Darkness
- The Local Music Video Show
- The Mad Hatter’s Tea Party
- The Mandola in My Life
- The Missing Worker
- The Molice
- The Pragmatic Particles
- The Prince vs Bowie Dance Party
- The Second Solution
- The Sofa Kingz
- the Transindental Karmacist
- The Vores
- The Wolves of Tomorrow
- The Zombie Cafe
- theatreFiguren presents “Are You Animal?”
- They Flew Off the Wall
- THIS
- Tina Panic Noise
- TMIllustrations & Mike Alvarez Art
- Tom Robert
- Tortoise Forest
- Tour De Fringe
- Tr38cho
- Traumatic: Words of life and Survival
- Trav1s Tw1n
- Troupe Nisaa Bellydance
- Tumultum and Suono Libero
- Twenty Thousand Strongmen
- Two-Thousand Eighteen Fever Dream
- Type Relevant
- Tytan
- Urban Planning
- Us, Today
- Various Paper Installations by Janna Willoughby-Lohr
- Venom Mob
- Venus II Creature
- Vira Needle
- Vira Needle
- Vira/ VER|S|A
- WET DREAMLAND BURLESQUE REVUE
- While Moving on Purpose
- Wild Wool
- Witchician, Heal Thyself!
- Witty Tarbox
- Wooden Wheat Paste Art
- Zombie Fun
- Zoochie
Lead image: Poster designed by Pam Swarts