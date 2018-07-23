Share, , , Google Plus, Reddit, Pinterest, StumbleUpon

2018 Buffalo Infringement Festival

It’s hard to believe that the Buffalo Infringement Festival is almost upon us. But it’s true – the 11 day festival is set to get underway from Thursday, July 26 to Sunday, August 5. Following is all of the information that you need to know to make the most out of the avant-garde cultural affair.

 

But to truly get a sense of just how impressive the festival is, just take a gander at the shows that will be underway in 2018 (see end of post). If you think the list is mind-boggling, just think about all of the time and effort that goes into pulling this off. We’re talking about some serious recruiting and organizing going on here. That means that it’s of utmost importance that we all go and support this fabulous undertaking, by catching a few shows.

The 2018 Buffalo Infringement Festival starts off with a parade at  Ol’ Wondermoth (Nickel City Co-op @ Elmwood/North) @ 7:30pm. Did you know that the name Ol’ Wondermoth is an anagram for Elmwood-North? Armed with that knowledge, you must now participate in the parade. Plus proceeds from the parade will be directed to to Nietszche’s, to offset the costs of the opening ceremonies. 

Also, keep in mind that on Friday, August 3, the Infringement Festival will overlap with Allentown First Friday Gallery Walk (see Facebook post). It’s double the fun on that day, when two amazing Allentown cultural events collide together for a fantastic evening of frolicking fun.

Be sure to stay tuned to The Infringement Festival’s Facebook page for updates.

