121 School Street Hits The Market

A recently completed modern home located at 121 School Street is currently for sale. The structure was designed and built by Michael Anderson’s Abstract Architecture. Buffalo Rising has been following the development of this house, since it was initially proposed.

Now that the residence is complete, it is being listed for $255,900. The 1204 square foot structure features:

Open floor plan

2 bedrooms with walk-in closets and master baths

½ bath on first floor

Built in dishwasher, microwave

Custom made Elwin Grant cupboards

First floor laundry

Full basement

French doors off kitchen

Patio with pergola

Aside from the above-listed features and conveniences, the listing also points out that there is also room for a two-car garage on the grounds. The listing hints that three other new houses are in the process of being built on neighboring lots – Anderson’s team is designing two of them. This is another up and coming neighborhood on the city’s West Side. It is conveniently situated in close proximity to West Side Bazaar, Five Points neighborhood, and Niagara Street/The Peace Bridge.

“We set out with the goal of maximizing the potential of what most would consider a small city lot,” said Anderson, when asked what the inspiration was behind 121 School Street. “The location within the context of the neighborhood, and being a corner lot, couldn’t be a better opportunity for the development of the home. The design and appearance of the house is purposely different to the adjacent existing housing stock, but through following similar promotions and extending the height of the roof in the front, we strived to fit in. The first floor layout is intended to promote the expansion of the living same via utilization of the outdoors. The interior is open and well illuminated per lots of glazing, again trying to visually connect the interior to nature. The second floor two bedrooms are comfortably sized, again with plenty of natural light. We purposely held back on a lot of the finishes, wanting to instead give the future homeowner the opportunity to get creative and make the home their own.”

We’re finally starting to see some inspirational infill taking place in Buffalo. Thanks to forward thinking architects such as Mike Anderson, we can begin to tell a new type of architecture story that we can be proud of in years to come.

See 121 School Street listing

Listing images courtesy Keller Williams Realty