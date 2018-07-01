Share, , , Google Plus, Reddit, Pinterest, StumbleUpon

Print

Posted in:

Game Over – #1 What’s Wrong With This Picture?

0 Comments

OK Buffalo, I have ONE issue with this picture, and the first person that posts the right answer in the comment section will get a $25 gift certificate from Trattoria Aroma (Bryant and Ashland). While there may be numerous things wrong with this picture, depending on the discernment of the viewer, in my eyes there is only one blatantly egregious penalty that should be addressed.

This will be the first of many What’s Wrong With This Picture? posts. Once again, I have identified ONE issue that I feel needs to be corrected. The first viewer to figure out what MY issue is with this photo, wins the gift certificate. Anyone that wants to venture a guess can send an email to newell@buffalorising.com. I will try my hardest to notify viewers that the contest is over, as soon as the right answer comes through. And by all means, if you find any other errors, mainly pertaining to urbanism, feel free to point them out in the comment section.

Hopefully, if all goes according to plan, we can draw some attention to the fixable issues in this city.

Click to enlarge

Tagged with: , , , ,

Share, , , Google Plus, Reddit, Pinterest, StumbleUpon

Written by queenseyes

queenseyes

Newell Nussbaumer is 'queenseyes' - Eyes of the Queen City and Founder of Buffalo Rising. Co-founder Elmwood Avenue Festival of the Arts. Co-founder Powder Keg Festival that built the world's largest ice maze (Guinness Book of World Records). Instigator behind Emerald Beach at the Erie Basin Marina. Co-created Flurrious! winter festival. Co-creator of Rusty Chain Beer. Instigator behind Saturday Artisan Market (SAM) at Canalside. Founder of The Peddler retro and vintage market. Instigator behind Liberty Hound @ Canalside. Throws The Witches Ball at Statler City, and the Madd Tiki Winter Luau. Other projects: Navigetter.

Contact Newell Nussbaumer | Newell@BuffaloRising.com

View All Articles by queenseyes
Hide Comments
Show Comments