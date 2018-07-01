Game Over – #1 What’s Wrong With This Picture?

OK Buffalo, I have ONE issue with this picture, and the first person that posts the right answer in the comment section will get a $25 gift certificate from Trattoria Aroma (Bryant and Ashland). While there may be numerous things wrong with this picture, depending on the discernment of the viewer, in my eyes there is only one blatantly egregious penalty that should be addressed.
This will be the first of many What’s Wrong With This Picture? posts. Once again, I have identified ONE issue that I feel needs to be corrected. The first viewer to figure out what MY issue is with this photo, wins the gift certificate. Anyone that wants to venture a guess can send an email to newell@buffalorising.com. I will try my hardest to notify viewers that the contest is over, as soon as the right answer comes through. And by all means, if you find any other errors, mainly pertaining to urbanism, feel free to point them out in the comment section.
Hopefully, if all goes according to plan, we can draw some attention to the fixable issues in this city.