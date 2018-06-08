Wrecking Buffalo: CRH Seeking to Demo Portions of Waterfront Silo Complex

Buffalo’s waterfront would be a little less interesting under a proposal by CRH US. The cement company is seeking to demolish portions of the former Independent (Wyandotte) Cement Co. complex located at 1751 and 1755 Fuhrmann Boulevard. The complex was deemed eligible for the National Register of Historic Places. Built in the 1920s, CRH’s Buffalo terminal is fully serviced by truck, and warehouses bulk and slag cement from the CRH Canada Mississauga Cement Plant.
From the Application to the Preservation Board:
The main purpose for this demolition is to eliminate structures that are not being utilized and the purposes they once served have since been replaced. Demolishing these structures will minimize the potential of injury or even death as these structures are deteriorating and are in a condition of disrepair. These structures are often targeted as an area of trespass which has been an ongoing concern for both CRH and local authorities. Graffiti and other types of vandalism occur regularly at this facility and are apparent through the photographs which were submitted as part of this package.
By removing these unsightly structures, not only does it eliminate potential liability and dangerous situations, it will also enhance Buffalo’s Waterfront. As shown in various photographs, these structures are unsightly and unwelcoming for residents, tourists and new commerce.
We strongly encourage the City of Buffalo Preservation Board to approve and support this project.
The CRH facility is located between the Union Ship Canal and Gallagher Beach.
The Preservation Board will consider the demolition request when it meets next Thursday, June 14.