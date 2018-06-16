World Cup Soccer at The Cantina @ Duende

Duende, the new tavern at Silo City has launched a soft opening with limited hours. I stopped on over to the site yesterday to check out the scene, and while Duende was not open (I was early – it was set to open at 4pm), The Cantina in back was serving up ice cold beers and World Cup Soccer!

The Cantina is essentially an indoor/outdoor outpost that anchors Duende’s beer garden (also operational). It’s a scene right out of the wild west, with planked floors, old barrels, and incredible rustic charm. The beer garden wraps all the way around The Cantina, giving people plenty of room to spread out.

Yesterday, in-between World Cup play, soccer fans could be found kicking the ball around (with a small net) on the south side of the property (many with beers in hand). Inside, Kevin Cain (of Silo Sessions) was slinging beers (cash only at The Cantina).

The vibe was loud and boisterous, with guests cheering and shouting for Portugal or Spain. Co-owners of Duende, Rick Smith and Andrew Minier were also seen enjoying the action.

While Duende is open, it is highly recommended to check out their Facebook page for hours. As for The Cantina, ‘open hours’ will also be posted on the same page (see here). I know that soccer fans will be hanging out at The Cantina all weekend watching the World Cup.

Anyone interested in soccer, Silo City, or checking out very cool and happening places along the Buffalo River is welcome to stop on over to partake in the fun. The Cantina opens up early for World Cup games (around 9am), and Duende opens around 4pm… be sure to stop on over to see what they have brewing at this site! It’s pretty incredible, and highly unexpected. It’s also the next wave of Silo City. More on Duende coming soon.

Duende and The Cantina @ Silo City | 85 Silo City Row | Buffalo, New York 14203 | (716) 235-8380 | Facebook