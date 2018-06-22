Western Portion of Elmwood/Hertel Assemblage Purchased

Uniland Development and Blue Cardinal Capital have picked up additional properties in the Elmwood/Hertel area where a significant mixed-use development is planned. They purchased 19, 33, 35, 107, and 125 Norris Avenue and 1984 Elmwood Avenue yesterday from D3 Elmwood North LLC for $1,657,341. Also purchased was 15 Norris from JFD Holdings LP for $185,567 and 742 Hertel from the Sandra Deni Trust for $272,092. Total for the day was $2,115,000.
Uniland is working with Blue Cardinal Capital, a Buffalo-based private equity fund, on the redevelopment project that will see a mix of commercial and residential space built north and south of Hertel Avenue and west of Elmwood. The assemblage, totaling 20 acres, was purchased from the Deni family. A workshop to get input on the scope of the project was held last night.
Buildings at 766 Hertel and 1820 Elmwood have already been demolished in anticipation for new construction.
