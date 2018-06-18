Vania & David featured in Vogue Mexico & Latin America

A local fashion brand has made its way onto the pages of Vogue Mexico & Latin America – the Latin edition of Vogue magazine. Vogue showcased the Vania & David “Amazing Gray” necklace in the May 2018 edition of the magazine, much to the genuine surprise and excitement of designer Vania Leticia Escauriza Gagliardone, who founded the brand in her hometown of Asuncion, Paraguay. Today, headquarters for the brand is located on Elmwood Avenue, where discerning shoppers can walk right into the Vania & David boutique to browse the exquisite fashion wares.

“Vogue is like the Bible of Fashion Magazines,” said Vania. “This is a dream come true for me.”

Vania’s husband and business partner David A. Martinez agreed with Vania’s sentiments by saying, “I guess I am a bit of a romantic. We met at my buddy’s wedding on Long Island (2003) – so, the first thing I thought when I saw the feature was, ‘that’s pretty special and àpropos – we met on Long Island, and this piece (featured in Vogue) is about what to use this summer in the Hamptons!'”

I asked Vania how it came to be, that one of her necklaces would grace the pages of Vogue, and she explained, “In September of last year I met the Editor in Chief of Vogue Mexico and Latin America, Karla Martinez de Salas, while visiting NYC.We were trying to meet for almost two years, when finally the right moment happened in September. She invited me to her hotel during Fashion Week. While we met, she got ready to go to the Calvin Klein show, which was kind of fun. We met for like an hour – I styled her with jewels, and she went to the Calvin Klein Show donning Vania & David jewelry. She was very excited about our pieces, because earlier that morning we were featured on Good Morning America – it was perfect timing , and she congratulated me on the appearance. Later on that week, during Fashion Week, she was named one of the 500 most influential people in fashion at The Business of Fashion (BOF) event. Again, she wore another Vania & David piece. She looked stunning! She said that sometime in April she wanted to feature one of our pieces – that just materialized in May!”

Vania & David merchandise (handbags and jewelry) have been spotted on celebrities that include Sarah Jessica Parker, Michael Strahan, Brooke Burns, Pia Wurtzback, Gisele Oliveira, Katie Cassidy, Peyton List, Ellen Burstyn, and Margo Martindale.

To learn more about Vania & David, click here.

You can visit Vania & David online, or on Facebook, or in person at 1007 Elmwood Avenue | 716-480-6021