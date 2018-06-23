UB Announces 2018-19 CAI Artists-In-Residence

Duo Axis, comprised of flutist/composer Zach Sheets and pianist Wei-Han Wu, will present a concert that examines the nature of playing as a duet and will feature the works of composers Anthony Vine and Sheets, as well as Tonia Ko, Eric Wubbels and David Felder. Sheets will also work with Matthew Chamberlain (PhD candidate in music composition at UB) during the residency, examining Chamberlain’s innovative research on notational models and algorithmic composition. UB composition students can interact with Duo Axis through a reading session and office hours, and performance program students can take advantage of music coaching. Sheets and Wu will also present their project to Buffalo String Works, which works with the refugee community in the Buffalo area. Dates: Nov. 2018.

Sam Van Aken, an award-winning contemporary artist, professor of sculpture at Syracuse University and creator of the “Tree of 40 Fruit Project,” will be in residency Aug. 29-Dec. 14. His practice of grafting buds from a variety of antique, heirloom and native fruit trees onto the branches of a single tree, has resulted in unique hybrids that bear different kinds of stone fruit, from peaches and plums, to cherries and almonds. The residency will allow Van Aken to interact with other artists in the field of bio arts, and work with professionals and UB students to develop an urban orchard in Buffalo’s Fruit Belt neighborhood.

Photographer and UB alumus Martin Kruck will be in residency Sept. 1-30 when he will photograph and produce a series of 9- by 16-foot woodcut prints of the intake gates of the Robert Moses Niagara Hydroelectric Power Station in Niagara County, New York. During the residency, Kruck and Adele Henderson, professor in UB’s Department of Art, will lead a workshop in relief print production at the Center for the Arts print media lab. Students can visit Kruck at the lab and observe the work in progress; engage in practical, technical or career-related discussions; and assist in the drawing, carving and printing of the production pieces.

Documentary filmmaker Valery Lyman has photographed and recorded the sights and sounds of life in the Bakken region of North Dakota during its recent oil industry boom. She then developed an immersive art experience called “Breaking Ground,” in which she projects the images against industrial relics as ambient sounds play in the background. During her CAI residency, which goes from Aug. 1-Oct. 10, Lyman will delve into the history of Buffalo, including its old steel mills, factories, grain elevators, locks and other leftovers from the city’s industrial past. The new footage will then be incorporated into the artist’s collection of boom-and-bust images and displayed against the backdrop of Silo City.