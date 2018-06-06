Trio of Projects Shine on Upper Niagara

Three reuse projects have been completed along Upper Niagara Street in recent months, adding to the corridor’s ongoing revitalization. Ellicott Development, Ciminelli Real Estate, and Regan Development have each restored historic buildings adding residential and commercial space to the area. Here is a look at the finished product:

1050 Niagara Street

Ellicott Development converted the former Niagara Lithograph Company’s facility at 1050 Niagara Street into commercial and residential space. The first and second floors are office space, anchored by Lake Shore Behavioral Health and Niagara Street Pediatrics.

Due to the slope of the site, the basement portion of the building has windows facing the Niagara River. Ellicott is currently building out eight market-rate apartments in that space.

Niagara Gateway Apartments

Regan Development Corporation purchased the former Buffalo Milk Company Dairy building at 885 Niagara Street in 2016. Its $17.3 million affordable housing project opened in April. The building was designed in 1903 by Sidney H. Woodruff, architect of the original Pierce-Arrow showroom on Main Street, for the Buffalo Milk Company. It is a Medina sandstone and Roman brick structure in the neo-classical style stretching from Niagara Street to Prospect Avenue at Massachusetts Avenue.

Fifty-three affordable rental units were constructed along with two commercial units for retail and services on the first floor. HHL Architects designed the project and Preservation Studios worked on the Historic Preservation Tax Credit applications.

The Mentholatum

Ciminelli Real Estate’s conversion of the Mentholatum Company building at 1360 Niagara Street is a stunner from both Niagara and the I-190. The $19 million project added 49 apartments and a small amount of commercial space to the hot upper Niagara Street corridor.

There are 37 one-bedroom, one-bath apartments. Several also include dens. Twelve two-bedroom, two-bath units are available. Two of the units on the first floor include woodwork from the former executive offices and original details in the lobby/vestibule have also been retained. Six units on the first floor have patios overlooking the Black Rock Canal. The building welcomed its first tenants in January. CJS Architects designed the project.