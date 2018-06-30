Share, , , Google Plus, Reddit, Pinterest, StumbleUpon

Print

Posted in:

Trattoria Aroma Spritzes Up Its Patio

0 Comments

For years, Trattoria Aroma on Bryant stuck to the same formula. Customers that wanted to sit on the patio could do so, as long as they were dining. But now owner Dave Cosentino is mixing things up, by allowing bar patrons to sit and sip streetside, thanks to the addition of a new custom bar top that was recently installed. Before the bar top, there were planters, which were pretty, but there was always a missing element – something was needed to spritz up the social side of the operation.

Dave Cosentino scopes out the scene

Last evening was first time that the new patio bar top was put to use. The new addition goes a long way towards livening up the restaurant. Dave said that he is also looking for some solo musicians to play on the patio in the evening – interested musicians (guitar players, accordionists, violinists, etc.) can send an email to newell@buffalorising.com.

Customers interact with passerby

The new patio element also comes with a freshly released series of patio drinks (see photos). Customers can grab a barstool, watch all of the action at the quaint Elmwood Village corner, and sip on the following low alcohol, refreshing, Italian-style, summertime refreshments:

  • Ginger-Lime Spritz
  • Strawberry Mojito
  • Ros-Aperol Sptriz
  • Ros Sangria Spritz

If all goes well, Dave is thinking about adding a phase II expansion to the patio, which would extend further down to the corner of Ashland. Trattoria Aroma is housed in one the most beautiful buildings to be found anywhere in the city. The restaurant has been a longstanding favorite for lovers of fine Italian cuisine. Now there’s another reason to to head over to the establishment. Sometimes it’s the little things that can elevate a dining and drinking experience. This is a wonderful addition to Trattoria Aroma’s already sophisticated atmosphere. Head on over, order up a spritz, and sit back and watch the world go by.

Trattoria Aroma307 Bryant Street | Buffalo, NY | 716-881-7592 

Customer tests out the new bar top

Tagged with: , , , , , , , , , ,

Share, , , Google Plus, Reddit, Pinterest, StumbleUpon

Written by queenseyes

queenseyes

Newell Nussbaumer is 'queenseyes' - Eyes of the Queen City and Founder of Buffalo Rising. Co-founder Elmwood Avenue Festival of the Arts. Co-founder Powder Keg Festival that built the world's largest ice maze (Guinness Book of World Records). Instigator behind Emerald Beach at the Erie Basin Marina. Co-created Flurrious! winter festival. Co-creator of Rusty Chain Beer. Instigator behind Saturday Artisan Market (SAM) at Canalside. Founder of The Peddler retro and vintage market. Instigator behind Liberty Hound @ Canalside. Throws The Witches Ball at Statler City, and the Madd Tiki Winter Luau. Other projects: Navigetter.

Contact Newell Nussbaumer | Newell@BuffaloRising.com

View All Articles by queenseyes
Hide Comments
Show Comments