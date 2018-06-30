Trattoria Aroma Spritzes Up Its Patio

For years, Trattoria Aroma on Bryant stuck to the same formula. Customers that wanted to sit on the patio could do so, as long as they were dining. But now owner Dave Cosentino is mixing things up, by allowing bar patrons to sit and sip streetside, thanks to the addition of a new custom bar top that was recently installed. Before the bar top, there were planters, which were pretty, but there was always a missing element – something was needed to spritz up the social side of the operation.

Last evening was first time that the new patio bar top was put to use. The new addition goes a long way towards livening up the restaurant. Dave said that he is also looking for some solo musicians to play on the patio in the evening – interested musicians (guitar players, accordionists, violinists, etc.) can send an email to newell@buffalorising.com.

The new patio element also comes with a freshly released series of patio drinks (see photos). Customers can grab a barstool, watch all of the action at the quaint Elmwood Village corner, and sip on the following low alcohol, refreshing, Italian-style, summertime refreshments:

Ginger-Lime Spritz

Ginger-Lime Spritz Strawberry Mojito

Strawberry Mojito Ros-Aperol Sptriz

Ros-Aperol Sptriz Ros Sangria Spritz

If all goes well, Dave is thinking about adding a phase II expansion to the patio, which would extend further down to the corner of Ashland. Trattoria Aroma is housed in one the most beautiful buildings to be found anywhere in the city. The restaurant has been a longstanding favorite for lovers of fine Italian cuisine. Now there’s another reason to to head over to the establishment. Sometimes it’s the little things that can elevate a dining and drinking experience. This is a wonderful addition to Trattoria Aroma’s already sophisticated atmosphere. Head on over, order up a spritz, and sit back and watch the world go by.

Trattoria Aroma | 307 Bryant Street | Buffalo, NY | 716-881-7592