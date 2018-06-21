Thursday Kick Off – 2018 The Queen City Social

Attention everyone working/living in Downtown Buffalo…
Today is the kick off of the 2018 The Queen City Social season. For the third year in a row, Buffalo Place is hosting a free after work social, from 5pm to 8pm. Everyone is invited to attend the new downtown live music “happy hour” series, which was created to offer people a central gathering area, similar to the formations of the celebrated Thursday in the Square series, which got its start at Lafayette Square (before moving to the waterfront). This new music series features the hottest local bands on Thursdays throughout the summer:
- June 21st: The Town Pants
- June 28th: The Strictly Hip
- July 5th: CMC JAZZ Pre-Festival Celebration featuring George Scott Big Band
- July 12th: Lazlo Hollyfeld
- July 19th: The CPX
- July 26th: Tommy Z Band
- August 2nd: Bruce Wojick & The Struggle
- August 9th: John & Mary and The Valkyries with special guest Zak Ward
The Queen City Social, presented by M&T Bank, takes place at Fountain Plaza (Main at Chippewa Streets). The weekly event showcases live local music, local libations, and local bites from Downtown eateries.
Thursday, June 21, 2018
Opening act: The Probables, featuring Steve Johnson (formerly of Big Leg Emma), will open the evening. These Western New York natives are making a name for themselves with their fusion of folk, bluegrass, and roots-rock sounds.
Headliner: Celtic roots rock rebels, The Town Pants (photo below): The band hails from Vancouver, Canada, and combines aspects of Irish traditional, folk rock and roots, and Americana to create their own unique brand of “west coast Celtic” music.