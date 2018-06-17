The Sportsmens Americana Music Foundation presents Silo City Alive 2

The Sportsmens Americana Music Foundation is presenting Silo City Alive 2 on July 1st, 2018 and you’re invited. The event is set among the historical grain silos, inside and out, and includes 11 Bands, 2 dance groups, and many visual artists. There will be four food trucks for your enjoyment.
Admission is $10 at the gate and children under 12 get in free. Be sure to bring a chair! GoBike will be there to valet your cycle, and there’s plenty of parking for cars. Live music, food trucks, and beer at the silos… what could better than that?
Bands include:
- Steam Donkeys
- Folk Faces
- First Ward
- Leroy Townes Band
- The Rust Belt Birds
- Dee Adams
- Uncle Ben’s Remedy
- Mom Said No
- CPX
- Ten Cent Howl
Dance:
- Buffalo Aerial Dance
- Center Dance
Food Trucks:
- Gourmet Grub
- Cruisin Crepes
- Melody’s Sweet
- Buffalo’s Best Grill
Sunday, July 1, 2018
2 PM – 8 PM
Silo City Row, Buffalo, NY 14203