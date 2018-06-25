The Next Evolution of Pano’s

Pano’s has reached the next stage of its culinary evolution. Pano’s started off as a tiny diner experience on Elmwood Avenue over 35 years ago, with owner Pano Georgiadis at the helm slinging eggs. It then morphed into a full fledge dining mecca in a fancy new building a few doors down from where its odyssey began.

Today, Pano’s, under the direction of new owners – Mark Chason and Mariana Botero-Chason – has morphed yet again, into a swankier version of its former self. While it definitely has more of a refined, upscale look about it, rest assured that the owners have taken it to task, to continue on with the same sort of dining traditions that made Pano’s the destination that it is today.

From the outside, you might not be able to guess that Pano’s has changed that much. But on the inside, it’s drastically different in appearance. While the layout is similar, there’s an unmistakable refresher at hand. Aside from the more contemporary feel, there are some other notable changes, including the open kitchen which is a neat addition. The bar is perfectly situated in the far corner, giving guests some breathing room.

According to the Chasons, Pano’s has an updated menu, and an updated appearance, but remains true to the origins of the restaurant.

The kitchen is now easy to see, which means that what goes on in the kitchen no longer stays in the kitchen. It’s a welcome update in this day and age, when customers appreciate the ability to scope out what’s going on behind the scenes.

Pano’s re-opened just this morning, after providing a sneak peek to friends and family last evening. The place was abuzz with a lot of people talking about their 35+ years of Pano’s dining experiences.

Pano’s’ second floor still provides plenty of room to spread out. Per usual, there are awesome viewing opportunities onto Elmwood. The restaurant also has a super lively patio on the street-side of the building, which greatly adds to the overall urban ambiance.

Elmwood Avenue just wouldn’t be the same without Pano’s, no matter which incarnation we might have enjoyed over the years. Thankfully The Chasons have opted to carry on with the legacy, while adding their own refined sensibilities to the program.

Pano’s on Elmwood | 1081 Elmwood Avenue | Buffalo, New York 14222 | (716) 886-9081 | Facebook