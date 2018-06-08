The Ladybugs Have Arrived!

JOEY GOERGEN: Move Away from Everything

Exhibition On View June 1 – June 30, 2018

Opening Reception First Friday, June 1, 2018, 6-9pm

Artist Talk at 7pm

Exhibition Hours: Saturdays 12-3pm or by appointment

Argus Gallery: 1896 Niagara Street, Buffalo, NY 14207

Buffalo, NY – Argus Gallery is pleased to announce Move Away from Everything, the homecoming exhibition of Buffalo-born artist Joey Goergen.

Goergen is an interdisciplinary artist whose work explores interior and exterior landscapes of the often-chaotic human experience. These works take the form of paintings and screen prints, artist books and zines, and painted sculptures. Each mode of making depicts a different aspect of life, often including some form of self-portrait as a point of departure.

Overwhelming yet inviting compositions burst with color, exploding and collapsing, making the most of the surface each piece is allotted. While the formal elements in the work exude energy, the interactions between Goergen’s figures are intentionally lacking. The artist ponders our current place in time, the lack of real life connection between people, and the too-fast pace of our daily lives. As Goergen describes it, “I am floating through this saturated landscape and diving into the chaos of the light to search for some sort of belonging.”

While realized in various media, there is a common thread linking each piece – a combination of feeling lost and grappling with the fact that it is impossible to examine and truly know the whole of another person. This mental processing fully manifests when Goergen includes both external observations and internal psychological landscape in a single piece. There is a familiarity there – an experience we all share made tangible, visually explained.

Move Away from Everything distills daily life’s complications into isolated cartoons, bold and full compositions, and abstractions of shape and color. It is Goergen’s first exhibition back in his hometown. Please join us for the opening reception on Friday, June 1, 2018.

ABOUT THE ARTIST:

Joey Goergen is an artist and printmaker from Buffalo, New York. He earned his B.F.A. from the Cleveland Institute of Art in Cleveland, Ohio with a focus on drawing and printmaking. Goergen has shown regionally in Ohio, most notably in the Cozy Up! Collective series, with the Progressive Art Collection, and at SPACES Gallery.

Artist’s Website: https://www.joeygoergen.com/

ABOUT ARGUS GALLERY:

Situated on Niagara Street in lower Black Rock, Argus Gallery supports emerging and underrepresented artists through exhibition and ontogeny. Argus Gallery seeks to provide opportunities for discourse and critical engagement in contemporary art within Buffalo and Western New York.

Argus Gallery

1896 Niagara Street Buffalo, NY 14207

Argus Gallery is part of the Eleven Twenty Projects Group. http://eleventwentyprojects.com/