The Ladybugs Have Arrived!

Ladybugs are not only cute/pretty, they are also enemies to garden predators that destroy your beautiful garden. Inviting ladybugs is into your garden is one thing. A few might show up. Brining them into your garden is another thing. That’s where Urban Roots can help. Not only is the Five Points neighborhood garden cooperative selling ladybugs, they also have some handy advice for those who release them into their gardens:

  • You will want to release your lady bugs at dusk. If you release during the day they will fly away
  • You will need to wet down the garden foliage area where you are releasing them. A light spraying should suffice
  • Release your lady bugs low to the ground. That way they will go up to the bottom of the foliage where many bugs hide.

Urban Roots has just received a fresh supply of ladybugs, which means that it’s time to get over to the West Side to stock up on the little critters.

Urban Roots | 428 Rhode Island St, Buffalo, NY 14213 | (716) 362-8982

