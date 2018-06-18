The “FLOmingos” Are Coming!

Buffalo is looking to set another Guinness World Record. This time it’s the Olmsted Parks Conservancy, which is in the midst of celebrating 150 years since Frederick Law Olmsted (FLO) designed this city’s park system. To pay tribute to FLO, the Conservancy is setting out to beat the world record for the most plastic, pink, garden flamingos ever assembled in a row (all touching in a conga line).

The intention is to beat the record of 1,058 flamingos, currently held by Pledge the Pink of Callawassie Island, SC (record set on August 27, 2016). The Conservancy is planning on placing 1,500 plastic pink #FLOmingos in a line, with the help of the community.

Fredrick Law Olmsted…FLOmingos.

“The pink lawn piece, which has been popularized by many landscape architecture programs and organizations as a tongue in cheek symbol, has also gained momentum across the country as a symbol of environmental stewardship.” – Olmsted Parks Conservancy

On Thursday, June 21, at 10:30 a.m, Stephanie Crockatt, Executive Director, Buffalo Olmsted Parks Conservancy will join Phillip Robertson, Guinness World Records Adjudicator, at Bidwell Parkway (between Elmwood Avenue and West Delavan Avenue) to recognize the record attempt. After Robertson has made his trip down the line of flamingos, he will (hopefully) announce that “the record has been broken”. After that, record or not, residents are encouraged to purchase a FLOmingo. to take home with them. Residents are invited to stop by throughout that same day (11 a.m. to 7 p.m.) to adopt one the #FLOmingos.

$10 for 1

$15 for 2

Buy a $35 membership for Olmsted Parks and get 2 free!

On top of the potential record setting 1500 flamingos, another 1500 plastic pink FLOmingos will be placed throughout the park system (that’s 3000 total). At a later date, all of the birds that were not adopted, along with the birds that were disseminated throughout the parks, will be upcycled into park benches (possibly pink, to commemorate the attempt/record). In the end, this is being considered a fun way to celebrate Olmsted’s legacy here in Buffalo, while raising funds for the parks at the same time.