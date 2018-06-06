In recent years, the Colored Musicians Club (CMC) has been making some big strides in Downtown Buffalo. The storied club has been re-energized, as Buffalo continues to invest in its outstanding culturals. When it comes to the history of jazz and Buffalo, the Colored Musicians Club tells the story of the city’s heyday, as well as its rebirth. In both instances, jazz plays a significant role, as we are about to see via the The CMC International Jazz Festival (2018).

The six day festival includes over 150 performers!

The six day tribute festival kicks off on Friday, July 23. At that time, Buffalo will be the place to be for jazz fans of all ages. The CMC International Jazz Festival, presented by M&T Bank, will pay tribute to the esteemed jazz club, as well as the musicians that have graced Buffalo over the years. The festival will be held city wide, for six days! There will be indoor and outdoor concerts and events held at Asbury Hall, Pausa Art House, Hallwalls Contemporary Art Center, and of course The Historic CMC Stage.

The week-long tribute kicks off on Wednesday, July 5 with a prelude concert on the CMC Stage at 7pm, featuring the Katy Miner Quintet. This is the same day of the “Slow Roll Buffalo” Historic Musicians Club Ride.

CMC International Jazz Festival – 2018

Monday, July 24rd through Saturday, July 28th 2018

“Joel Ross | Good Vibes” at The Historic CMC Stage on Tuesday, July 24th

Chicago native Joel Ross has performed with historic and seasoned artists – Herbie Hancock, Louis Hayes, Christian McBride, and Stefon Harris – as well as with cutting-edge contemporaries like Ambrose Akinmusire, Gerald Clayton, Jon Batiste and many more. Twice selected as a Thelonious Monk Institute National All-Star and a 2013 YoungArts Jazz Finalist – he has performed at the Brubeck, Monterey, Seattle, and Chicago Jazz Festivals. Playing the drum kit as early as three years of age, Ross took to the Vibes, he engaging both classical and jazz works, and did so throughout high school. Ross has just recorded his own debut album “Good Vibes,” to be released in 2018. He will be performing, also, with his newly minted Joel Ross’ Good Vibes ensemble.

“Onaje Allan Gumbs featuring Sabu Adeyola Trio” at Pausa Art House Wednesday, July 25th

Featured on Marian McPartlans’s Piano Jazz, Onaje Allan Gumbs was born in Harlem of Caribbean parents( Father from Anguilla, Mother from Montserrat) and raised in Queens, Onaje started playing piano at age 7. He graduated from Manhattan’s High School of Music and Art as well as SUNY at Fredonia. In 1971, a gig with master guitarist Kenny Burrell at Baker’s Keyboard Lounge in Detroit led to recording and sideman gigs with such artists as Norman Connors, Buster Williams, Cecil McBee, Betty Carter and Nat Adderley. He spent 2 years as pianist, composer, arranger in the band led by the late, great trumpeter Woody Shaw. As a producer/arranger/pianist, Onaje has worked with other artists such as Billy Cobham, Kevin Eubanks, Will Downing, Angela Bofill, and Cassandra Wilson. Producer of debut albums for vocalists Vanessa Rubin and Gregory Generet and for bassist Kenny Davis whose album featured among others, Geri Allen, Javon Jackson, Billy Kilson and Don Byron.

“Walter Kemp 3oh! Live DJ Vinyl Release Listening Set” at an undisclosed location on Thursday, July 26th

For CMC Jazz Fest VIP Passholders and advance ticketholders ONLY! Blujazz artist Walter Kemp 3, pianist, composer, rhythmic vocalist, is the driving force behind the “Walter Kemp 3oh!.” the trio is set to release a “Limited Edition” vinyl LP entitled “DarkRoom”, which was recorded at Hallwalls Contemporary Arts Center This unique event, for presale album buyers and VIP passholders only, will be a Jazz DJ Listening Set, spinning the ensemble’s live recording, along with expert jazz mixes. The 3oh!’s debut release, “Dark Continent,” brought Kemp’s innate abilities to the forefront. Having joined forces with long-time musical collaborators, RiShon Odel Northington, recording and touring bassist for GRAMMY-nominated Najee, and percussive phenom David “Teaspoon” Hulett, the trio features a live performance heralded as “the best…incredibly beautiful music.”

“Mwenso & the Shakes” (lead image) at The Historic CMC Stage on Friday, July 27th

Mwenso and the Shakes are a unique troupe of global artists who present music that merges the highest form of entertainment and artistry while commanding a formidable timeline of jazz and blues expression through African and Afro American music. Immigrating from Sierra Leone, London, South Africa, Greenwich Village, Madagascar, France, Jamaica, and Hawaii the Shakes all now call Harlem their home. Taking from the stylings of Fats Waller, Muddy Waters, James Brown and many other American musical legends – Michael Mwenso leads an electrifying show the New York Times calls “intense, prowling, and ebullient.” Experience a multitude of musical surprises with this one-of-a-kind musical ensemble.

“Let Me Be Free: A Piano Tribute to Free Jazz Pioneer Cecil Taylor” featuring Italian pianist Simona Premazzi, with George Caldwell, Walter Kemp 3, and Michael McNeill at Hallwalls Contemporary Art Center on Thursday, July 26th Four pianists, in a “round robin” format, Simona Premazzi, George Caldwell, Walter Kemp 3 and Michael McNeill will survey the works of Miles Davis and Ornette Coleman, in the spirit of the great Cecil Taylor. From Howard Mandel: “The groundbreaking music of Miles Davis, Ornette Coleman, and Cecil Taylor-three Black Americans known to a broad-based audience by their first names alone-have impacted successive waves of musicians, not only in jazz but across the musical spectrum. Born within four years of each other, but with dissimilar family backgrounds and distinctly different personal temperaments, Miles, Ornette, and Cecil are individually and collectively American originals. Each has transcended the musical field to influence African-American culture.”

“Francisco Mela Crash Trio” at Asbury Hall at Babeville on Saturday, July 28th

Cuban-born drummer Francisco Mela is a favorite amongst jazz’s elite instrumentalists, among them, Joe Lovano, John Scofield, JoAnne Brackeen, Kenny Barron, Gary Bartz, Bobby Watsonand McCoy Tyner, all of whom cite his charisma, sophistication, and life-affirming spirit as an extension of his incredible talents as a composer and drummer. After earning a degree at the acclaimed Berklee College of Music, he was quickly recognized as an artist with much to offer students, and was promptly hired him to teach at the school. Mela rapidly made a name for himself on the Boston scene, becoming the house drummer at the legendary Wally’s Café Jazz Club. It was at Wally’s that Mela began developing a concept for his own band, one that would feature the sounds of modern jazz with the traditional music he grew up with in Cuba. He will be joined by an all-Latin ensemble consisting of Kenneth Jimenez of Costa Rica on bass, and Santiago Liebson of Argentina on piano.

All outside performances, children’s activities and Saturday’s indoor performances on the Historic CMC Stage from noon until 7PM are FREE. The Historic Colored Musicians Club Museum Store will house T-shirts, postcards and other memorabilia for purchase. FESTIVAL PASSES grant access to CLUB PASS shows. FESTIVAL PASS Holders are afforded hassle-free admission, and passes may be purchased on the festival website at: www.cmcjazzfest.com/buy-passes or at Wegmans Markets.

This festival continues to bring world-class jazz to intimate indoor, and outdoor venues. In addition to our Presenting Sponsor, M&T Bank, we are pleased acknowledge the support received from The City of Buffalo/ Mayor Byron W. Brown Mayor, KeyBank, Try-it Distribution, MixMusik&Media, Piano & Organ Center, Explore and More Children’s Museum, Hotel Henry, PROJEX Visuals, LP Ciminelli, Seneca Gaming Corporation, Community Foundation for Greater Buffalo, Hallwalls Contemporary Arts Center, Babeville, Buffalo Place, Pausa Art House, Wegmans Markets, Slow Roll Buffalo and JazzBuffalo.

SCHEDULE/ LINE-UP

Wednesday, July 5th, 2018 (Prelude concert)

VENUE: Buffalo Place – Fountain Plaza

“Queen City Social”

CMC Festival Month Inaugural Kick-off Show

5:30pm- George Scott Big Band

Monday, July 23rd, 2018

VENUE: CMC Stage

“Slow Roll Buffalo” Historic Musicians Club Ride

7pm- Katy Miner Quintet

CLUB PASS SHOW

7:30pm- Joel Ross | Good Vibes

Tuesday, July 24th, 2018

VENUE: Historic Colored Musicians Club

“Projex LIVE!” Outdoor Projection Concert and Light show, sponsored by Projex

10pm- Zuri Appleby

Featuring a Fabulous Food Truck

CLUB PASS SHOW

Wednesday, July 25th, 2018

VENUE: Pausa Art House

8pm- Onaje Allan Gumbs, feat. Sabu Adeyola

9:30pm- Onaje Allan Gumbs, feat. Sabu Adeyola

CLUB PASS SHOW

Thursday, July 26th, 2018

“Let Me Be Free: Celebrating Cecil Taylor”

VENUE: Hallwalls Contemporary Art Center

4 Pianists in a round robin format, surveying the works of Miles Davis and Ornette Coleman, in the spirit of free jazz pioneer Cecil Taylor

7:30pm- Italian Pianist Simona Premazzi (NYC), George Caldwell, Walter Kemp 3, Michael McNeill

VIP CLUB PASS EVENT

Thursday, July 26th, 2018

“3oh! Dark Room DJ Listening Set”

VENUE: Undisclosed

9pm- Walter Kemp 3, RiShon Odel, David Teaspoon Hulett, DJ and Special Guest

CLUB PASS SHOW

Friday, July 27th, 2018

VENUE: Historic Colored Musicians Club

7:30pm- Mwenso & the Shakes

9pm- Mwenso & the Shakes

Saturday, July 28th, 2018

Indoor Club Stage

12:00pm- Saranaide

1:00pm- French ConéXion

2:00pm- Jazz Wizz

3:00pm- Carina and the Six String Preacher

4:00pm- Andrew Nixon Trio

5:00pm- Les Davis Ensemble

Outdoor Stage

12:00pm- J J Quintet

1:00pm- Alex Mc Arthur Quintet

2:00pm- Toney Rhodes

3:00pm- Jazz Example

4:00pm- Janice Mitchell Quartet

5:00pm- Why Not?

6:00pm- Kevin Hall

CLUB PASS SHOW

Saturday, July 28th, 2018

VENUE: Asbury Hall at Babeville

One Show Only!

8pm- Francisco Mela Crash Trio

