Believe it or not, burlesque is getting pretty big in Buffalo. There are numerous bars and clubs around the city that support the bawdy dance acts, including Gypsy Parlor, which has been a fervent supporter of the cabaret crusade since the onset.
Starting on Wednesday, June 6 (8pm), cabaret performer extraordinaire Vanessa Oswald will be choreographing a four part burlesque series at The Gypsy Parlor (see Facebook event page). The show, The Choise of Valentines: A Burlesque Cabaret, was created by Elliott Fox and is being hosted by Moxy Cleaveland Cabaret (Billy Horn and Rosie Lorenti of Niagara Falls’ Patchwork Theatre). According to Oswald, the burlesque cabaret is based an erotic poem by Thomas Nash published in London, 1592.
Featuring (*dancer):
- Moxy Cleaveland & Ziggy Spruce
- Talula Fargo
- Ramona Winthrope
- Molly Remington
- Suga Tush*
- Sapphire SeaQueen*
- Duchess Harding*
- Tomalin
- Nash
The cabaret aspect of the show is being spearheaded by Moxy Cleaveland Cabaret, “a folksy-punk acoustic duo from Niagara Falls, NY comprising of Moxy Cleaveland on piano and bass and Ziggy Spruce on guitar and percussion.” The duo will be deconstructing and reconstructing pop hits, that will be accompanied by some exquisite burlesque talents. The show is recommended for mature audiences.
The Choise of Valentines: A Burlesque Cabaret
Four show dates, starting Wednesday, June 6, 2018
The Gypsy Parlor | 376 Grant Street | Buffalo, New York 14213 | (716) 551-0001
Accompanied by Moxy Cleaveland Cabaret
Adapted by Billy Horn, concept by Elliot Fox
Choreographed by Vanessa Rae Oswald, featuring her burlesque troupe
See Facebook for all of the details and dates
$5 cover