If you’re looking for something to do, later on this evening, be sure to check out The Bird’s Nest Circus Arts‘ event – Emerging Artists.

This spectacular circus style showcase is dedicated to the students who have been working tirelessly to perfect their crafts. The aerial performances include silks, lyra, and trapeze. And if you have not been to a show at The Bird’s Nest, then you don’t know what you’re missing. 

“Not only do circus arts grow your skills and strength, but they can also help to grow your self confidence, persistence, and resolve. These arts are not easy! It takes practice and patience just like anything else. Our students are dedicated and talented individuals.” – The Bird’s Nest

The Bird’s Nest presents: Emerging Artists

Saturday, June 2, 2018

Doors at 7, show at 7:30

The Bird’s Nest Circus Arts | 64 Fillmore Avenue | Buffalo, New York 14210

Suggested donations for the show starting at $10 | Can be accepted at the door or through the website

Please note the seating for this show will be on the mats! As such there are no shoes, food, or drink allowed in the seating area

