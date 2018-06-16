The Barrel Factory News – Bar Cultivar and Loft Style Apartments

When it comes to Old First Ward, I’m not sure what’s more exciting – news of another restaurant opening, or news of loft style apartment opportunities (see here).

Currently underway is the construction of seven loft style apartments, which is a significant number considering that the rest of the historic complex houses Lakeward Spirits, Pressure Drop Brewing, Buffalo’s Best Cucina, Snowy Owl Kombucha, and Elevator Alley Kayak.

The new living accommodations are located on a separate wing of the building, where tenants can easily access all of the in-house amenities.

“Our residents won’t have far to go to experience all the exciting things that the Old First Ward and Buffalo now have to offer, including the great amenities here onsite at The Barrel Factory,” said Steve Bystran, CEO, The Barrel Factory.

Amenities include:

One bedroom; two bedroom; and two bedroom with large loft

Apartments have approximately 14′ to 16′ ceilings

Exposed brick and beams

Restored, original hard maple factory floors

Separate heat and AC

Stainless steel kitchens

Upscale lighting and ceiling fans

Washer/dryer hookups in each apartment

Large closets

Bathrooms with tub/shower units

Elevator

Private, rooftop patio for residents planned

Dogs are allowed

Rents for the units start at $1,000 – water and trash removal are included. Interested parties can send an email to steve@barrelfactory.com.

In other Barrel Factory news, another watering hole component will soon join the laundry list of other commercial tenants. Leonard Oakes Estate Winery will be opening a wine and cider bar called Bar Cultivar, which will dramatically add to the mounting buzz of the building.

“Bar Cultivar will be Buffalo’s first craft hard cider-focused establishment, adding a brand new component to the thriving craft beverage industry here,” said Bystran.

The build-out of the restaurant is currently underway. Once complete, The Barrel Factory will be operating on all cylinders. Not only will this significant building be rockin’ and rollin’, the Old First Ward in general is becoming quite the happening place to visit… and live.

The Barrel Factory | 65 Vandalia Street | Buffalo, NY 14204 | (716) 541-1454 | Facebook