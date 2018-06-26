It’s not every day that you get a chance to listen to opera music inside a massive grain silo. But that’s an opportunity that has presented itself, this Friday, thanks to the efforts of Nickel City Opera. The performance at hand is called Echoes of Opera, and it’s being showcased inside a 90 foot high silo at Silo City. Not only will you be able to hear the singing of Metropolitan Opera bass Valerian Ruminski, accompanied on piano, you will also get a chance to pay a visit to Silo City’s new restaurant and beer garden – Duende and The Cantina.

Nestled along the Buffalo River, Silo City is one of the most unique waterfront settings in the world. In fact, it was recently written up in the travel section of NARCITY. Now that there is a restaurant and bar, the Silo City site has become an even more engaging venue for these types of cultural performances. When it comes to industrial settings such as this, the last thing that you might expect to come across is opera… which is what makes this such a wonderful event.

The 4th Annual Acoustic Experience of Echoes of Opera

Friday, June 29, 2018

6 PM – 7:30 PM

Silo City |85 Silo City Row | Buffalo, NY 14203

Tickets are $10

