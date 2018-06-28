The Taste of Diversity Festival is a culmination of so many things that make Buffalo the incredible city that it is today. This festival is a celebration of the people that have come to call Buffalo home.
The festival is a welcoming celebration of cultures, food, music, and dance – there’s nothing else like it in the region. In fact, this festival is so unique to Buffalo that one might say it is one of a kind. The Taste of Diversity Festival encompasses our collective beliefs that everyone matters. Buffalo is once again becoming a melting pot of cultures, where everyone has a chance to play a part in the city’s revival.
The Taste of Diversity Festival showcases local restaurants, vendors, musicians and dancers from around the world, representing the cultural heritage of Buffalo’s West Side community.
The ethnic landscape of Buffalo is quickly changing, bringing with it hope, inclusion, and progress. Buffalo was once a great city because immigrants flocked from all over the world, to contribute to the city’s initial rise. Now Buffalo is rising once again, out of the ashes, and it’s evolving into a city that is more colorful than ever, which can readily be seen at The Taste of Diversity Festival.
The 15th Annual Taste of Diversity Festival
Saturday, June 30, 2018
11:00 a.m. – 7:00 p.m.
Grant Street, between Lafayette and Auburn Avenues
Admission is FREE, food tickets will be available for purchase