Taste of Siam – A Mixed Bag of Thai Fare

In 1949 the country of Siam changed its name to the Republic of Thailand. Since then Siamese cats have been living in quiet protest.

A Taste of Siam is a second (and third) floor restaurant overlooking Elmwood Avenue in the Village. Just a caution in advance of your visit though; there is no elevator or ramps so the venue isn’t handicap accessible. Inside, there is ample dining space along with a full bar and another dining area on the third level. The night that I attended, they were hosting a “Paint Night” on the third floor which was cool to watch. Second note of caution: If you’ve climbed the front steps to access the restaurant maybe you’ll go a little further… for the restrooms; they’re on the third floor too. Just think; you’re already doing a great job burning off calories from dinner.

I love Thai food and, typically, I have my favorite go-to dishes; Tom Kha soup (cup $7.00) and Pad Thai ($19.00). I generally order each of them seafood style with shrimp, scallops and squid (or octopus). I enjoy the individual flavors of a dish so I try not to overpower it with too much added spiciness. Taste of Siam gives you several options when selecting from their menu. You can select your choice of protein (beef, chicken, seafood, tofu or vegetarian) as well as the level of heat that you want (1-5 on the spicy scale). So really they’ll prepare your dish any way you want. I’m a lightweight so I went with a level one.

I really enjoyed the slightly sweet flavor of coconut broth in my Tom Kha soup as well as the tastiness of the shrimp and the familiar, sweet flavor of scallops. The textures of both were on point. The squid, rubbery and tough at best, were over-cooked and, I suspect, a frozen product. Overall though, I still enjoyed the soup and the broth was very satisfying.

The Pad Thai was similarly good and yet disappointing. Same seafood mix with the same overcooked frozen squid but still enjoyable except that the texture of the noodles and the broth were off a bit. The rice noodles were overcooked and chopped very small. I pride myself on my use of chopsticks but my ability was challenged by these rice noodles. I was also hindered by the amount of broth on the plate. It was nice to dredge my scallops and shrimp through it (the sauce was pretty tasty) but my noodles and bean sprouts were drowning in it; making it difficult to pick up with chopsticks. Sadly defeated, I resigned myself to using a spoon at the end. I really enjoyed the flavor but there was just too much and it was simply too watery. For the quality of food I received I’d say that their price points are high.

Taste of Siam is essentially an ala carte restaurant. Choose your dish, protein and beverage; prices vary for each. My entrée had four different prices depending on what protein I selected. There are also concerns with a slightly confusing menu. I had to ask for assistance. A pot of tea, for example, is listed as $4.00 on the menu. A pot of tea consists of a pot of hot water and a single tea bag on the side. Okay, I ordered the tea and so I accept that. On my bill though; I was charged $6.00 for that water and tea bag. When I asked the server – why? I was told “We have two sizes of tea pots.” (There was only one size – one price listed on the menu. And the diner sitting at the table next to me had the same pot of tea.) I waited for something further; some feeble attempt at an explanation? Sadly, the server simply walked away satisfied with the statement “we have two sizes of tea pots.” Really?

Menu: Claim of authenticity, disappointing food quality, confusing menu layout.

Service: Attentive, yet uncaring, and not professionally trained.

Ambiance: Nice view, comfortable, well-worn space.

Note: May be difficult for some customers to access dining and rest rooms.

Taste of Siam | 810 Elmwood Ave | Buffalo, New York | (716) 886-0746 | Facebook

