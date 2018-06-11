Share, , , Google Plus, Reddit, Pinterest, StumbleUpon

Still No South Aud Block Developer

Nearly one year after releasing an RFP for two small parcels on the South Aud Block within Canalside, ECHDC still doesn’t have an agreement with a developer.  An RFP for development proposals was released in July 2017 for two parcels located across Main Street from One Canalside and the HarborCenter and adjacent to the popular replica canals and the Explore & More Children’s Museum that is scheduled to open early next year.  Robert Gioia, head of the foot-dragging agency, did say that negotiations are ongoing for the parcels however.

Today’s ECHDC board meeting was Gioia’s last.  He was appointed as ECHDC chairman in August 2012 and the agency has come under heat lately for the slow pace of development within Canalside and the outer harbor.  He did receive praise and applause from board members on his way out however.

