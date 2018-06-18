Squeaky Wheel to host Art+Feminism Wikipedia Edit-a-thon

On Saturday, June 23, Squeaky Wheel Film & Media Art Center will be hosting an all-day Art+Feminism Wikipedia Edit-a-thon – a hands-on participatory event that intends to update and improve coverage of women, gender, feminism, and the arts on Wikipedia. The reason for this edit-a-thon is that, incredible as it might seem, less than 10% of editors on Wikipedia are women, which means that there are entire perspectives missing on one of the largest information reference sites ever amassed – more than 40 million articles in more than 250 different languages.
When we don’t tell our stories or participate in the ways our history is preserved, it gets erased. Let’s build our local contribution to the movement!
The Art+Feminism Wikipedia Edit-a-thon will be hosted by Squeaky Wheel, along with Burchfield Penney Art Center’s archivist Heather Gring. Toronto artist and Wikipedian expert Zeesy Powers will also be on hand, to talk about the importance of the effort, while demonstrating the ins and outs of contributing to Wikipedia. The workshop will include tutorials and discussions, which will lead to improve coverage of women, gender, feminism, and the arts on Wikipedia.
“We provide tutorials for the beginner Wikipedian, ongoing editing support, reference materials, childcare, and refreshments. People of all gender identities and expressions are invited to participate, particularly transgender and cisgender women. If you require childcare, please email Caitlin Coder (caitcoder@gmail.com) with the first names of children requiring care, their ages, and what time you plan on attending.” – Squeaky Wheel, in partnership with SUNY Buffalo State’s Women & Gender Studies Interdisciplinary Minor, UB Department of Art, and UB Department of Media Study.
Saturday, June 23, 2018
2-7pm
Squeaky Wheel – 617 Main Street, Buffalo, NY
Event organizers encourage attendees to bring a laptop and power cord, and create a Wikipedia account prior to the event.
Inset image courtesy artandfeminism.org