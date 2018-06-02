South Buffalo Farmers’ Market 2018

The South Buffalo Farmers’ Market has become quite the phenomenon lately. Hundreds of families head to the market in search of all sorts of edible delights and activities, week after week. From group yoga sessions to Citrus Smashers‘ edible cookie dough, there’s a ton to see and do. There’s even a highly anticipated craft fair on June 24.
Per usual, the market always features live music and food trucks. The market takes place every Sunday (except Labor Day weekend) throughout the summer and into the fall (9am-1pm) in front of the Casino in Cazenovia Park. An “End of the Season Cookout” takes place on September 30, marking another end to a successful season. And there is no doubt that this market season will be another smashing success, thanks to the incredible line up of marketeers.
