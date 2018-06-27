South Buffalo Alive’s 18th Annual Garden Tour Looks to the Future

As Buffalonians prepare for Garden Walk season, the organization South Buffalo Alive has some exciting news for its own endearing annual Garden Tour. The 2018 tour event is being featured as a Garden and Restoration Tour that will highlight much of the transformational progress that is currently underway in the Seneca Street neighborhood.

“The Garden Tour will feature several gardens and building renovations along the Seneca Street corridor, as well as the restoration of the Shelter House and Casino in Cazenovia Park,” said Marge Ryan of South Buffalo Alive.

This is great news for garden and development fans, who have been rallying behind the ongoing enhancements being made to Seneca Street’s infrastructure and historic building stock. Much of these current and future advancements can be seen on Coalition for a Vibrant Seneca Street’s Facebook page. As for the future of Seneca Street, people are talking about potential big changes coming. Earlier this June, the South Buffalo community was introduced to potential infrastructure advancements in years to come, in the form of four roundabouts on Seneca Street (click images below to enlarge) that would behave in a similar manner to the Village of Hamburg’s four roundabouts. The roundabouts have been considered transformative for Hamburg since put in place. Images courtesy Chuck Banas and Coalition for a Vibrant Seneca Street.

To learn more about some of the Seneca Street happenings, visit this Buffalo Rising article.

The future of Seneca Street certainly looks bright. To get a better firsthand glimpse of the progress that is currently underway, be sure to attend South Buffalo Alive’s 18th Annual Garden Tour. It’s a great way to learn about the neighborhood, see progress that is underway, and imaging what the future beholds.

South Buffalo Alive’s 18th Annual Garden Tour

Sunday, July 15, 2018

9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Open houses will take place at designated addresses, and maps will be available on July 15 at the Casino in Cazenovia Park, which is located up on the hill near the baseball diamonds. While the self-guided walking, biking or driving tour is free of charge, a suggested donation of $2 or more per person to South Buffalo Alive would be greatly appreciated.

For more information, please follow South Buffalo Alive on Facebook.