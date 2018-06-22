Did you ever stop to wonder why we’re still driving gas powered cars, instead of electric cars, for the most part? The technology for the electric car has been around for a hundred years. Nikola Tesla, who has plenty of roots in Buffalo, felt that the electric car was the wave of the future. Unfortunately, it is widely recognized, that companies with gas interests felt that electric cars posed a risk to their future, which is why we are only just now starting to see electric vehicles hit the road – very late in the game, but better than never. Can you imagine if we lived in a world powered by electric vehicles?
Tesla was a physicist, mechanical and electric engineer, inventor and futurist, as well as the possessor of a near-eidetic memory.
On Friday, July 13, 2018, from 7 to 8:30 PM, as part of M&T Second Friday, Burchfield Penney Art Center will host the event Shocking The System: Nikola Tesla & The EV – A Revelatory Story. SUNY Buffalo State professor emeritus Francis Lestingi, Ph.D, will give a talk on inventor Nikola Tesla, known as “The Man Who Invented the 20th Century”.
As the world’s first ‘Electric City’, Buffalo is finding itself increasingly near the center of the Tesla Universe.
Lestingi will deliver a fascinating look at the man who knew no boundaries when it came to inventiveness. He brought us the alternating current power, wireless communication, radio, robotics, remote control, X-ray imaging, radar, neon and fluorescent lighting… he was light years ahead of his time. Now, it’s time to take a look back, into the future.
Shocking The System: Nikola Tesla & The EV – A Revelatory Story
Friday, July 13, 2018
7 – 8:30 PM
Burchfield Penney Art Center | 1300 Elmwood Avenue | Buffalo, NY
Admission is free and open to the public