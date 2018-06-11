Señor Tequila is a colorful and inviting addition to the Theater District

The Phantom Diner series is sponsored by Urban Valet Cleaners.



Whether you follow the Mexico City influence of New York Chef Roberto Santibañez, or you’re a fan of the Tex-Mex ‘peppery’ style of Chef Bobby Flay, then you have a love for the amazing flavors from south of the border. As Buffalo continues to grow into a foodie mecca; the flavors of Mexico have not lagged behind.

Pearl Street has added a new sombrero to the theater district – Señor Tequila! When I entered the restaurant I was carried away by Spanish love songs, Mexican folk music, and Latin Reggaeton. And I really wanted to get up and dance the Bachata once or twice.

The brightly lit interior is a spacious panorama of wall art and large frescos in vivid colors of Tamarillo and Pear and Indigo. The venue is truly inviting and features an extensive menu. While Señor Tequila offers typical favorites like enchiladas, tacos, chimichangas, taquitos and guacamole; they also offer much more.

I was tempted by the ceviche but opted instead for Seafood Nachos (which I hadn’t had in some time) as well as some Vegetarian style Fajitas. I was noshing away on some tortillas and mild salsa when the giant mountain that was the Seafood Nachos arrived at my table. Note to diners: wear loose clothing and bring a lot of friends when you visit – portions are huge. The very plentiful Seafood Nachos consisted of seared scallops; sautéed shrimp and tender chunks of pan seared Tilapia atop corn tortillas and covered in melted queso. I was told that the seafood is prepared to order so it will take a minute if you select this item from the menu.

I also wanted to sample something vegetarian from the menu and the Veggie-style Fajitas arrived sizzling on a cast iron pan and accompanied by yellow rice, tomato, lettuce, sour cream, guacamole and refried beans with melted queso as well as a packet of warm, soft tortilla shells to build my fajitas. The Vegetable mix consisted of sautéed red and green peppers¸ mushrooms and caramelized onions all having a GBD party on my plate (that’s golden brown and delicious). They smelled and tasted wonderful. I would order this dish again.

Señor Tequila is inviting, comfortable and offers a very extensive menu which – for this reviewer – is too extensive. Ultimately that’s for you to decide. They offer traditional favorites as well as a few elevated dishes worth exploring. Items from the bar are reasonably priced and service is friendly and informative.

Menu: Good flavors, large portions, very extensive menu that should be trimmed back a bit.

Service: Partly excellent and attentive but with gaps in service where no server could be found.

Ambiance: Great atmosphere; colorful, inviting and exciting to dine in.

Señor Tequila | 414 Pearl Street | Buffalo, New York, NY 14202 | (716) 854-1000 | Facebook

