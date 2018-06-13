Right Here. Right Now. A time-lapse film about Buffalo.

Visit Buffalo Niagara (VBN) has released its latest promotional video. This time it’s a pretty cool time-lapse series of some of the city’s most recent accomplishments, including its ever-growing mural-scape. The message of the production is simply – it’s a great time to be in Buffalo… right here, right now. And the best is yet to come.
“The short promotional video highlights the natural beauty, civic vitality, entrepreneurial energy and reinvigorated sense of place found in Buffalo today. It’s intended to resonate with residents and former residents of the region and inspire community pride. The video will be used to appeal to the constituencies of the region’s economic development agencies: journalists, meeting planners, group tour operators, site selectors, venture capitalists, real estate developers and workers considering relocating to our region. The video was produced by Visit Buffalo Niagara with support from the Larkin Development Group, 43 North, Invest Buffalo Niagara, and the Buffalo Niagara Partnership.” – VBN
The amount of film work that went into this production is impressive. A lot of wonderful moments were caught at just the right time.