Renowned polar explorer to deliver next UB RENEW Distinguished Lecture

Author: Charlotte Hsu @ UB

Sebastian Copeland — award-winning photographer, explorer, author and environmental advocate — will discuss his polar expeditions and the perils of climate change on June 7 as part of the University at Buffalo’s Research and Education in eNergy, Environment and Water (RENEW) Distinguished Lecture Series.

Copeland’s talk will be titled, “Global Warming and a Call to Action: How Ice Foretells the Next Systemic Transformation.”

The lecture, which is free and open to the public, will take place at 3 p.m. on Thursday, June 7, in the Marquis ballroom of the Hotel at the Lafayette at 391 Washington St., Buffalo. Registration begins at 2:30 p.m. that day, and attendees are asked to RSVP in advance.

The talk will be followed at 4 p.m. with a fireside chat-style conversation between Copeland and Richard Alley, PhD, Evan Pugh Professor of Geosciences at Pennsylvania State University and one of the world’s leading climate scientists.

In 2017, Men’s Journal named Copeland one of the world’s top 25 most adventurous men of the last 25 years. He has led expeditions across the Arctic sea, Greenland and Antarctica, covering over 8,000 kilometers on skis over the ice.

An international speaker on the climate crisis for some 20 years, Copeland has addressed audiences at the United Nations, at universities and museums worldwide, and many Fortune 500 companies, warning of systemic transformations taking place in the polar regions.

Noted as a photographer “who has produced works that are of outstanding artistic merit and communicates messages of urgent global significance,” Copeland was twice awarded Photographer of the Year (International Photography Awards, 2007, and Tokyo International Photography Award, 2016). He is a member of the Explorer’s Club and sits on the board of directors of Mikhail Gorbachev’s nonprofit, Global Green USA.

“UB is pleased to host internationally renowned leaders as part of the RENEW Distinguished Lecture Series, which addresses major local, national and global issues related to energy, water and the environment. Copeland is a world-renowned climate change photographer, and his leading photography gives a ‘visual voice’ to the planet’s changing ecosystems due to global warming, demanding an immediate call to action,” said Amit Goyal, PhD, director of the UB RENEW Institute.

The RENEW Distinguished Lecture Series seeks to promote dialogue and interaction with UB’s faculty and staff, students and the local community with renowned leaders in science, technology and policy in academia, industry and government.

Copeland’s distinguished lecture and the fireside chat with Alley also serve as the highlight of a weeklong conference — the International Glaciological Society Symposium on Timescales, Processes and Glacier Dynamics — that will bring about 80 leading climate scientists to Buffalo from around the world this June. The aim is to advance scientific knowledge of how ice sheets and glaciers respond to climate change.