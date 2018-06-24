Rain of Shine – 2018 Wurstfest!

Wurstfest! 2018 at Buffalo River Fest Park is being held today, rain or shine. Now that we understand that it’s going to be a little damp throughout the day, it’s good to know that the festival organizers have a huge tent, so don’t worry about getting wet. That said, the festival is set to get started at noon, which is when the German celebration will kick into high gear. At that time, guests to Wurstfest! will be treated to amazing live German music, food, and of course, beer.

Wurstfest is organized by the German American Musicians Association. The group runs the annual festival to highlight German culture in Buffalo. The festival was initially introduced to Buffalo in the 1960s, before eventually fizzling out. But with the rebirth of Buffalo, many of the city’s longstanding traditional events and festivals are on the rebound.

Guests to today’s festival will get a chance to hear music from the Auslanders, who will play from 12pm to 3pm, followed by the sounds of Buffalo’s BIG German band, The German-American Musicians!

Come drink some fine Bavarian beer, and dance to some of the best German music around. Prost!

2018 Wurstfest!

Sunday, June 24 2018

Noon-7:00PM

Buffalo River Fest Park, 249 Ohio Street, Buffalo, NY

$2 suggested donation. This is a family friendly, all ages event. Must be 21 to drink.

Food Vendors:

Scharf’s German Restaurant und Bar

Schnitzel & Co.

See Facebook event