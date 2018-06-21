Share, , , Google Plus, Reddit, Pinterest, StumbleUpon

Puppet Master Koryu Nishikawa to perform at Downtown Central Library

On Saturday, June 23, at 2pm, the community is invited to attend a special performance by Puppet Master Koryu Nishikawa V, who will be passing through town on his way to the inaugural New York State Puppet Festival in Perry, NY. This is a chance of a lifetime for many people, to see Nishikawa, who is considered a “National Asset of Intangible Folk Culture” by the Japanese government.

Nishikawa is the fifth generation headmaster of the 160-year-old traditional puppet theatre company, Hachioji Kuruma Ningyo.

Nishikawa travels throughout Japan, and the world, teaching, performing, and working with other puppeteers to promote, protect, and preserve this timeless art form, which is considered a Japanese cultural treasure.

“We are honored and delighted to have the opportunity to collaborate with the New York State Puppet Festival in presenting Mr. Nishikawa to Buffalo audiences,” stated Buffalo & Erie County Public Library Director Mary Jean Jakubowski. “This is a very exciting opportunity to see an unusual, traditional Japanese art form presented by one of its master teachers and performers. And the performance is free.”

Saturday, June 23 at 2 p.m.

Free and open to the public

Downtown Central Library, 1 Lafayette Square, Buffalo – Library’s Auditorium (entrance on Clinton Street between Washington and Ellicott Streets)

For further information on upcoming Library activities, visit www.BuffaloLib.org or call 716-858-8900. For information on the NYS Puppet Festival visit: Newyorkstatepuppetfestival.org

