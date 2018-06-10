Preservation Buffalo Niagara Shares Trifecta of Good News

Preservation Buffalo Niagara (PBN) has some good news to share. On May 29, Common Council approved the Broadway-Fillmore Historic District as the City of Buffalo’s newest historic district. Mayor Brown signed off on the measure on June 4, making it official. Here’s the scoop from PBN, in the form of a statement that the organization released earlier this week:

“The establishment of the first neighborhood historic district since 1998 was not an overnight thing. It took over two years of community partnership and organization. A huge congratulations to the Historic East Side Neighborhood Initiative (HESNI), our partners on this effort, and to the hundreds of people who attended community meetings, public hearings, and sent letters of support to the Preservation Board and Common Council. Also thank you to the Preservation League of New York State for awarding us the Preserve New York grant that made this all possible.”

Regarding actions moving forward, PBN went on to say…

“First up is to get the district certified by the National Park Service so that property owners can access historic tax credits. Second is to establish a permanent preservation committee so that we can support and provide guidance to current and future property owners in the Broadway-Fillmore Historic District. Want to help? Join PBN and let us know you want to be apart of the committee”

PBN is working on getting more people involved with the regional preservation effort, by encouraging residents/developers, etc., to attend one of the organization’s tax credit workshops:

Historic Tax Credit Drop-in Workshop

Join us for our Tax Credit Drop-In Workshop Wednesday, June 13th, from 6-8 pm at the PBN offices. Bring your tax credit application and any questions you might have. Call the office at (716) 852-3300 for more information. This Drop-In Workshop is FREE for PBN members and $10 for non members.

If you can’t make it next week, the Drop-In Workshop will be held the second Wednesday of every month. We look forward to seeing you and answering your tax credit application questions.

And finally, Buffalo will be hosting a sensational conference that revolves around the topic of revitalizing Legacy Cities…

Registration is still open for the Legacy Cities 2018 Conference

This year, Buffalo will host the 3rd Legacy Cities Conference July 11th-14th. Buffalo’s Young Preservationists and Preservation Buffalo Niagara invite you to discuss preservation’s role in revitalizing Legacy Cities. Carefully selected papers for panels, chosen through a competitive and rigorous process, should spark discussion as we answer the question “What type of city do we want?” Specifically:

What role can preservation play?

What role should preservation play in making important decisions regarding our cities’ futures? How do we ensure that preservation is fair in telling the story of everyone in our community?

We hope you will be regenerated and reinvigorated, ready to lead our glorious Legacy Cities into the 21st Century as positive, equitable, beautiful, and sustainable, urban oases. Registration for the conference may be found here.