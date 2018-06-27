Share, , , Google Plus, Reddit, Pinterest, StumbleUpon

Print

Posted in:

Pop Up Playdate Café’s Summer Season at Tifft Nature Preserve

0 Comments

It’s our THIRD summer season hosting Pop Up Playdate Café! If you have young children, enjoy being outside with your family and friends, and you’d love to be nearer to the lake breezes for this upcoming scorcher of a weekend, then join us Saturday morning, June 30, 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. at Tifft Nature Preserve. 

Designed to allow children to explore, experiment, and investigate, we provide a curated play space of sand, soil, water, and mud kitchen supplies. If you pre-order by midnight Friday, we also pick up your selection of delicious Butter Block pastries and Tipico Coffee iced coffee (coconut cream also available). Invite your family and friends to meet you there and enjoy a leisurely start to a beautiful summer weekend spent together.

Pastry options for June include: Raspberry Lemon Pop Tart, Strawberry Vanilla Danish, Coconut Croissant, and Chocolate Hazelnut Croissant. $4@, plus $3 for iced coffee. Email your selection to popupplaydatecafe@gmail.com. Bring cash day of, or PayPal us at the same email.

Bring a picnic blanket and a change of clothes for the kids for when they will get dirty and wet. Bathrooms and parking available thanks to Tifft Nature Preserve

Save the date! Last Saturday of the month, all summer long, June 30, July 28, and August 25. Same time, same place.

Ideal for about age seven and younger. Babies who can sit or pull themselves up on their own love it! Dress for mess. 

$15/family for curated nature-inspired, loose parts, open-ended play items, $4/Butter Block pastries, $3/Tipico Coffee.

Check out past Playdates at facebook.com/popupplaydatecafe.

Tagged with: , , , , , , ,

Share, , , Google Plus, Reddit, Pinterest, StumbleUpon

Written by Arete

Arete

Megan Mills Hoffman, Alaskan-born and raised, arrived in Buffalo in 2003 thinking she'd stay for a few months, much like her other brief sojourns in Missoula, Montana; Oxford, Mississippi; Portland, Oregon; and Albany, New York. Then she discovered Wegman's cheese aisle and Frank Lloyd Wright's Darwin Martin House, the first of which reminded her of her mother's experience living outside Manchester, England and the second of her father's experience in construction in Alaska. While discovering Buffalo's others treasures, she worked with Buffalo Rising as it first expanded online, the Burchfield Penney Art Center's New Museum Project, Buffalo State College, Western New York Land Conservancy, Young Audiences, and The Gow School. She has served on the boards of the Allentown Association, Mandala School, Western New York Environmental Alliance, and Field and Fork Network. With a B.S. in Sociology and twenty plus years of experience working in community development and grassroots organizations, she has embraced, developed, launched, and established, to varying degrees of success, a variety of local social movements, all directed at changing the way we think about our education and learning. She lives in a small town south of Buffalo, much like the one she grew up in, with her Buffalo-born husband, daughter, and Bernese Mountain dog.

View All Articles by Arete
Hide Comments
Show Comments