Pop Up Playdate Café’s Summer Season at Tifft Nature Preserve

It’s our THIRD summer season hosting Pop Up Playdate Café! If you have young children, enjoy being outside with your family and friends, and you’d love to be nearer to the lake breezes for this upcoming scorcher of a weekend, then join us Saturday morning, June 30, 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. at Tifft Nature Preserve.

Designed to allow children to explore, experiment, and investigate, we provide a curated play space of sand, soil, water, and mud kitchen supplies. If you pre-order by midnight Friday, we also pick up your selection of delicious Butter Block pastries and Tipico Coffee iced coffee (coconut cream also available). Invite your family and friends to meet you there and enjoy a leisurely start to a beautiful summer weekend spent together.

Pastry options for June include: Raspberry Lemon Pop Tart, Strawberry Vanilla Danish, Coconut Croissant, and Chocolate Hazelnut Croissant. $4@, plus $3 for iced coffee. Email your selection to popupplaydatecafe@gmail.com. Bring cash day of, or PayPal us at the same email.

Bring a picnic blanket and a change of clothes for the kids for when they will get dirty and wet. Bathrooms and parking available thanks to Tifft Nature Preserve.

Save the date! Last Saturday of the month, all summer long, June 30, July 28, and August 25. Same time, same place.

Ideal for about age seven and younger. Babies who can sit or pull themselves up on their own love it! Dress for mess.

$15/family for curated nature-inspired, loose parts, open-ended play items, $4/Butter Block pastries, $3/Tipico Coffee.

Check out past Playdates at facebook.com/popupplaydatecafe.