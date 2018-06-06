Photo Gallery: Pride Parade 2018

Photo Credit Living In The Buff by Paul Fanara. Click here to follow Living In The Buff on Facebook.
The Pride Parade is a time when our community marches together down Elmwood Avenue in celebration of our history and culture, and as a visible representation of the multiple ways there are to be LBGTQ in WNY. – the Pride Center of Western New York
The Pride Parade lined up at SUNY Buffalo State with more than 100 WNY organizations participating. The Parade began at the intersection of Elmwood Avenue and Forest Avenue, and continued down Elmwood to the corner of Allen Street. The post-parade festival was held at Canalside.
Buffalo & Western New York Pride Week is presented by the Pride Center of Western New York, Inc. Event proceeds benefit PCWNY and help to support the organization’s year-round programs and services. The Theme of the 2017 Buffalo Pride Week was CONNECT, “In times of uncertainty, building connections is as vital as it is difficult. This Pride Week we encourage you to keep celebrating being LGBTQ and take time to reflect, plan and connect.”