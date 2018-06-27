Pavement Watch: Elmwood/Forest

The owner of an Elmwood Village gas station is seeking to expand its footprint. The owner of NOCO Express at 1131 Elmwood Avenue at Forest wants to add six new parking space to the north of the existing facility. They would be built on an undeveloped portion of 1143 Elmwood, shrinking a side yard and removing at least two trees. The proposal needs a rezoning.
The Planning Board will consider the project at its July 2 meeting. From the project application:
The proposed project consists of a rezoning of a portion of 1143 Elmwood Avenue from N-4-30 to N-2C to accommodate six new parking spaces, an access aisle and the relocation of a dumpster enclosure for the existing convenience store and fueling facility at 1131 Elmwood Avenue. The proposed parking spaces are needed due to the lack of an adequate number of parking spaces for the existing convenience store and fueling facility on 1131 Elmwood Avenue, which was developed prior to its acquisition by the Applicant. Additionally the project includes new curbing on the frontage of 1131 Elmwood Avenue for the benefit of pedestrian accessibility and safety. The existing home located on a portion of 1143 Elmwood Avenue will remain.
The project runs contrary to what’s happening nearby. Across Forest, Chason Affinity is constructing 1111 Elmwood, an urban, four-story mixed-use project with garage parking. To the north, expansion plans by Albright-Knox call for burying the current parking that is located along Elmwood. Two steps forward, one step back.