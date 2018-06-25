Outbound: The 5th Annual Knox Memorial Cup

It’s not every day that we get invited to spend an afternoon watching polo and stomping divots, unless perhaps you’re a player, or an avid enthusiast. For most people, polo is something that can occasionally be viewed on TV, or read about in magazines. In WNY, the game of polo is a revered sport, which, believe it or not, is more readily accessible than one might think.

Take, for example, the Knox Memorial Cup. This thrilling polo adventure is coming up on Saturday, July 21 at 11am. The Greater Buffalo community is invited to attend an afternoon of opulent proportions, by participating in the following activities:

Veuve Cliquot champagne brunch by Oliver’s

Divot stomp

The Stables at Knox has teamed up with Buffalo Polo Club to offer these matches, which are sanctioned by the United States Polo Association.

Proceeds from this year’s Knox Memorial Cup, hosted by The Stables at Knox, Inc., will benefit therapeutic riding programs for chronically ill children. The Children’s Hospital of Buffalo Foundation is supporting the John R. Oishei Children’s Hospital to ensure that chronically ill children will have continued access to these proven programs.

The annual Knox Memorial Cup is a great way to ‘get out of dodge’, to catch some fast paced, larger than life polo, at the historic setting of Knox Farm State Park.

The 5th Annual Knox Memorial Cup

Saturday, July 21, 2108

Held on Knox Road adjacent to Knox Farm State Park in East Aurora, NY

Champagne brunch catered by Oliver’s Restaurant from 11am to 2 pm

Saturday brunch tickets are $125 per person

On the Knox Rd. side of the field there are also limited, designated tailgate spaces for $25 per car

General public parking adjacent to the field at $10 per car

Information and tickets can be found at knoxstables.org | Also see Facebook event

