Outbound: Mark Madden dreams up sketch for Alix Rice Peace Park

It was over six years ago when 18-year old Alix Rice was struck down by a drunk driver as she was riding her skateboard home from work. Since that time, there has been a herculean effort to raise funds to construct a skate park in her honor. While the road has not been easy, the Alix Rice Peace Park Fund has managed to overcome a number of hurdles to get to where it is today (see timeline). Work is full steam ahead on constructing the Alix Rice Peace Park, which is located near the Northtown Center in Amherst.
Earlier today, artist Mark Madden paid a visit to the construction site, to view the 200 foot blank wall where he will paint a mural dedicated to Alix. Madden also sent along a loose rendering of the mural that he plans on painting. “It’s a primitive sketch,” he said. “A sneak peek of some flow, shapes, and imagery for Alix Rice Peace Park Foundation skate park mural. The park is set to open the first Saturday in August, 2018. Looks like this is my big summer art project. It’s an honor to be part of it. I made a trip to the wall today to stare it down .
The skate park is a 10,000 sq. ft. facility with a site A and Site B concept.