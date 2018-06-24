Outbound: Firepit Silent Disco @ New York Beer Project

For anyone who has participated in a Silent Disco, chances are that it was at a festival, night club, etc.

If you’re not familiar with the notion of “Silent Disco”, it’s a pretty awesome concept. When you arrive to the “disco”, organizers hand you a set of wireless headphones. The headphones typically have three channels of dance music to choose from – DJs are on hand, spinning the tunes that are broadcasted remotely to the headsets. It’s an awesome phenomenon that has taken festivals by storm. Imagine walking into a party, or a dance floor, surrounded by people “getting down”, but you can’t hear the music until you put a pair of headphones on?

Another phenomenon is the New York Beer Project (NYBP) – a massive gastropub that has become a popular regional destination.

On Sunday, June 30, NYBP is hosting a Silent Disco at its Firepit & Tikibar. For a $5 headphone rental fee, guests are able to shake their booties around the firepit, while sipping libations and partying with friends. This is one of the more unusual party invitations of the summer, so you’re not going to miss the annual Silent Disco soirée.

Firepit Silent Disco @ New York Beer Project

Saturday, June 30, 2018

8 PM – 12 AM

New York Beer Project | 6933 South Transit Road | South Lockport, New York 14094

Facebook event