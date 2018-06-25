Outbound: 39th Annual French & Indian War Encampment

History and military buffs, you’re not going to want to miss the upcoming French & Indian War Encampment at Old Fort Niagara. Each year, reenactors gather together at this famed battle site, to recreate the event in 1759 when British and New York troops, along with Native American allies, came together to wrestle Fort Niagara from the French. It took a 19-day siege, before claiming victory.

Now, you can get a glimpse into the inner-workings of the battle, during the course of three days. Throughout the event, reenactors camp at the fort, in order to show how the troops on both sides would have lived and fought at the time.

This is a great outing for families who want to understand better the lay of the land, and how this French and Indian War battle came to alter the landscape of the region. Visitors to the event will also be happy to come across a large camp of period artisans and merchants, who will be making/forging unique items from that same time period.

Highlights of the 39th annual French and Indian War Encampment:

Three major battle reenactments

Siege demonstrations

Artillery firings

Period music

Demonstrations of frontier diplomacy

Programs will explore the fur trade, and naval action during the siege

Children’s games

Demonstrations of 18th century military engineering

39th Annual French & Indian War Encampment

Friday June 29, 10:00 AM

Saturday June 30, 10:00 AM

Sunday July 1, 10:00 AM

Old Fort Niagara | 102 Morrow Plaza | Youngstown, New York 14174

Admission is $13.00 per person

Schedule of activities is available at oldfortniagara.org/event/100103/french-and-indian-war-encampment

Also see Facebook event

Lead image courtesy Old Fort Niagara