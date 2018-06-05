Opportunity Knocks: 38 Swan Street

An interesting building with turnkey restaurant has hit the market in Downtown Buffalo. The building with remodeled Union Pub is for sale for $1,450,000. Chris Malachowski at Hunt Commercial is the listing agent.
This building is primely situated across the street from Coca-Cola Field, and is centrally located to numerous destinations including Ellicott Square Building, and even the waterfront. The historic circa 1900 building, located at 38 Swan Street, offers vast opportunities for office, mixed use, and restaurant. The property is easily accessible via Metro Rail.
The restaurant has been totally remodeled, and comes with a new bar area, updated sound system, tap lines, terrazzo floors, bathrooms, complete new kitchen with commercial appliances, electrical, plumbing. According to Hunt, a new walk-in cooler compressor was installed last month.
The second and third floor are open to limitless ideas. The building has a new rubber roof as of 2018.
The Hunt listing can be viewed here.
- Full Address: 38 Swan Street Buffalo, NY 14203
- Property Types: Office, Mixed Use, Restaurant
- Transaction: Purchase Sale
- Price: $1,450,000.00
- Year Built: 1900
- Stories: 3
- Ceiling Height: 11”
- Parking: Stacked parking
