On the Block: 1929 Pierce Arrow Landau Club Sedan

Anyone want to bring a piece of Buffalo automotive history back home? LiveAuctioneers is listing a 1929 Pierce Arrow Landau Club Sedan (four door), with starting bid at $25,000. The condition of the automobile, made in Buffalo, is described as: “… a freshly rebuilt (less than 100 miles) flathead 8 engine. Some paint flaking bottom of passenger side door. Period perfect!”
As for the previous owner, “This car is from the late Robert Blakeman of Valley Stream L.I. collection.”
This is the type of Buffalo history that would be perfect in a local private (or public) collection. It would also be the aesthetic focal point for a large restaurant, or a historic complex. Obviously it would be a great fit for the Pierce Arrow Museum, but chances are, owner/operator Jim Sandoro already has more than he can handle. The car would be an interesting attraction for Canalside, to go along with future amenities. It would help to tell the story of transportation in Buffalo? How about as a centerpiece for the new train station?
To talk to someone about the car call Ron Bacci at 914-260-6200. Click here to view the auction. Auction starts in 4 days.